Cohiba Minerals Limited: Horse Well drilling Progressing

Melbourne, Australia - Cohiba Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CHK) is pleased to announce that drilling on its first hole (HWDD02) at the Horse Well prospect is progressing well and has passed the 400m mark with a change over from RC drilling to diamond drilling.The diamond drilling is progressing at around 60 - 70m per day (two shifts) indicating that the target depth of 1,200m should be achieved in approximately 12 days.The drill pad and sump for the second drill hole, which will be HWDD03 (Figure 1*), has been established and will target the proposed "feeder" system and coincident magnetic anomaly.The Company is also pleased to announce that key tenements over the Horse Well and Pernatty C areas (Olympic Domain tenements) have been successfully renewed for another 12 months and the Company's tenements are all in good standing.Cohiba's CEO, Andrew Graham says, "We are pleased to announce that the long-awaited drilling program is progressing well with the drillers working double shifts to ensure we reach our target depths in the quickest time possible. The drill pad and sump for the second drill hole have been established to ensure there are minimal delays between drill holes. We look forward to providing ongoing updates as the drilling program progresses.During this lead up period we have also worked hard to ensure that all of the Company's tenements are in good standing and are pleased to announce that we have successfully renewed key tenements in the Olympic Domain area."*To view tables and figures, please visit:https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/V3OU8WZ6





About Cohiba Minerals Limited:



Cohiba Minerals Ltd. (ASX:CHK) is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange with the primary focus of investing in the resource sector through direct tenement acquisition, joint ventures, farm in arrangements and new project generation. The shares of the company trade under the ticker symbol CHK.



The Company recently acquired 100% of the shares in Charge Lithium Pty Ltd, which holds exploration licences in Western Australia.





