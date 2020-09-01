Bekanntgabe Anteilserhöhung durch bedeutenden Aktionär von Caledonia Mining
08:06 Uhr | IRW-Press
September 1, 2020 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc (Caledonia oder das Unternehmen) gab bekannt, dass man am 28. August 2020 benachrichtigt wurde, dass die BlackRock, Inc., die bereits ein bedeutender Aktionär des Unternehmens ist, wie in den AIM Rules for Companies bestimmt, ihren Anteil am Unternehmen am 27. August 2020 erhöht hat der anzeigepflichtig ist. Eine Kopie der Anzeige ist unten angeführt. Caledonia heißt Blackrock Inc.s erhöhtes Investment willkommen.
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
In Europa:
Swiss Resource Capital AG
Jochen Staiger
info@resource-capital.ch
www.resource-capital.ch
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer
and
to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
1a. Identity of the issuer or Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
the underlying issuer of
existing shares to which voting
rights are
attachedii:
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please
mark with an X if
appropriate)
Non-UK issuer X
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box
or boxes with an
X)
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name BlackRock, Inc.
City and country of registered Wilmington, DE, USA
office (if
applicable)
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name
City and country of registered
office (if
applicable)
5. Date on which the threshold 27/08/2020
was crossed or
reachedvi:
6. Date on which issuer notified 28/08/2020
(DD/MM/YYYY):
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification
obligation
% of voting % of voting Total of Total
rights rights both in % number of
attached to through (8.A + voting
shares financial 8.B) rights of
(total of instruments
8. issuervii
A)
(total of
8.B 1 + 8.B
2)
Resulting 5.22% 0.36% 5.58% 11,520,860
situation
on the date
on which
threshold
was crossed
or
reached
Position of 3.39% 1.64% 5.04%
previous
notification
(if
applicable)
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on
which the threshold was crossed or
reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type ofNumber of voting rightsix% of voting rights
shares
ISIN code
(if
possible)
Direct Indirect Direct Indirect
(Art 9 of (Art 10 of (Art 9 of (Art 10 of
Directive Directive Directive Directive
2004/109/EC 2004/109/EC 2004/109/EC) 2004/109/EC
) ) (DTR5.1) )
(DTR5.1) (DTR5.2.1) (DTR5.2.1)
JE00BF0XVB15 601,565 5.22%
SUBTOTAL 8. A601,565 5.22%
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of
Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1
(a))
Type of ExpiratExercise/ Number of % of voting
financial ion Conversion Per voting rights rights
instrument iod that may be
datex xi acquired if
the instrument
is
exercised/conver
ted
.
Securities 11,200 0.09%
Lending
SUBTOTAL 8. B 111,200 0.09%
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according
to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1
(b))
Type of ExpirationExercise/ Physical Number % of voting
financial datex Conversion or cash of rights
instrument voting
Period xi rights
settlementx
ii
CFD Cash 31,148 0.27%
SUBTOTAL 31,148 0.27%
8.B.2
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the
notification obligation
(please mark the
applicable box with an X)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not
controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does
not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or
indirectly an interest in the (underlying)
issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the X
voting rights and/or
the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the
ultimate controlling natural person or legal
entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
Namexv % of voting % of voting Total of both
rights if it rights through if it equals
equals or is financial or is higher
higher than instruments if than the
the notifiable it equals or notifiable
threshold is higher than threshold
the notifiable
threshold
See Attachment
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting
rights
held
The date until which the voting
rights will be
held
11. Additional informationxvi
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team
Jana Blumenstein
020 7743 3650
Place of 12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
completion
Date of 28 August, 2020
completion
Section 9 Attachment
Namexv % of voting % of voting Total of
rights if it rights both if
equals or is through it equals
higher than financial or is
the instruments higher
notifiable if it equals than the
threshold or is higher notifiable
than the threshold
notifiable
threshold
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial
Management,
Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock Delaware
Holdings
Inc.
BlackRock Fund Advisors
BlackRock, Inc.
Trident Merger, LLC
BlackRock Investment
Management,
LLC
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial
Management,
Inc.
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial
Management,
Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock Delaware
Holdings
Inc.
BlackRock Institutional
Trust Company, National
Association
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial
Management,
Inc.
BlackRock Capital
Holdings,
Inc.
BlackRock Advisors, LLC
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial
Management,
Inc.
BlackRock International
Holdings,
Inc.
BR Jersey International
Holdings
L.P.
BlackRock (Singapore)
Holdco
Pte. Ltd.
BlackRock HK Holdco
Limited
BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r
.l
.
BlackRock Japan Holdings
GK
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial
Management,
Inc.
BlackRock International
Holdings,
Inc.
BR Jersey International
Holdings
L.P.
BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Canada
Holdings
LP
BlackRock Canada
Holdings
ULC
BlackRock Asset
Management Canada
Limited
In Europa:
Swiss Resource Capital AG
Jochen Staiger
info@resource-capital.ch
www.resource-capital.ch