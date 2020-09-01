Menü Artikel
Bekanntgabe Anteilserhöhung durch bedeutenden Aktionär von Caledonia Mining

08:06 Uhr  |  IRW-Press
September 1, 2020 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc (Caledonia oder das Unternehmen) gab bekannt, dass man am 28. August 2020 benachrichtigt wurde, dass die BlackRock, Inc., die bereits ein bedeutender Aktionär des Unternehmens ist, wie in den AIM Rules for Companies bestimmt, ihren Anteil am Unternehmen am 27. August 2020 erhöht hat der anzeigepflichtig ist. Eine Kopie der Anzeige ist unten angeführt. Caledonia heißt Blackrock Inc.s erhöhtes Investment willkommen.


TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer 
and
 to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i

1a. Identity of the issuer or    Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
 the underlying issuer of
 existing shares to which voting
 rights are
 
attachedii: 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please
 mark with an X if
 appropriate)

Non-UK issuer                                                 X
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box
 or boxes with an
 X)

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                   X
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify)iii:
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
Name                             BlackRock, Inc.
City and country of registered   Wilmington, DE, USA
 office (if
 applicable)

4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
Name                              
City and country of registered
 office (if
 applicable)

5. Date on which the threshold   27/08/2020
 was crossed or
 
reachedvi:
6. Date on which issuer notified 28/08/2020
 (DD/MM/YYYY):

7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification
 obligation

             % of voting  % of voting   Total of     Total
              rights       rights        both in %    number of
              attached to  through       (8.A +       voting
              shares       financial     8.B)         rights of
              (total of    instruments                
              8.                                     issuervii
              A)
                           (total of
                           8.B 1 + 8.B
                           2)

Resulting    5.22%        0.36%         5.58%        11,520,860
 situation
 on the date
 on which
 threshold
 was crossed
 or
 reached

Position of  3.39%        1.64%         5.04%
 previous
 notification
 (if
 

applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on
 which the threshold was crossed or
 
reachedviii
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type ofNumber of voting rightsix% of voting rights
 shares
ISIN code
 (if
 possible)

Direct      Indirect    Direct        Indirect
(Art 9 of   (Art 10 of  (Art 9 of     (Art 10 of
 Directive   Directive   Directive     Directive
 2004/109/EC 2004/109/EC 2004/109/EC)  2004/109/EC
)           )            (DTR5.1)     )
 (DTR5.1)    (DTR5.2.1)                (DTR5.2.1)

JE00BF0XVB15             601,565                   5.22%
                                                    
                                                    
SUBTOTAL 8. A601,565                  5.22%


B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of
 Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1
 (a))

Type of      ExpiratExercise/      Number of       % of voting
 financial   ion     Conversion Per voting rights   rights
 instrument         iod             that may be
              datex xi              acquired if
                                    the instrument
                                    is
                                    

                                   exercised/conver
                                   ted
                                   .
Securities                         11,200          0.09%
 Lending

                                                    
                                                    
                    SUBTOTAL 8. B 111,200          0.09%


B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according
 to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1
 (b))

Type of    ExpirationExercise/  Physical   Number   % of voting
 financial  datex     Conversion or cash    of       rights
 instrument                                 voting
                     Period xi              rights
                                settlementx 
                                ii

CFD                             Cash       31,148   0.27%
                                                     
                                                     
                                SUBTOTAL   31,148   0.27%
                                 8.B.2

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the
 notification obligation
 
(please mark the 
applicable box with an X)
Person subject to the notification obligation is not
 controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does
 not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or
 indirectly an interest in the (underlying)
 
issuerxiii
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the       X
 voting rights and/or
 the

 financial instruments are effectively held starting with the
 ultimate controlling natural person or legal
 
entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary)
Namexv          % of voting     % of voting     Total of both
                 rights if it    rights through  if it equals
                 equals or is    financial       or is higher
                 higher than     instruments if  than the
                 the notifiable  it equals or    notifiable
                 threshold       is higher than  threshold
                                 the notifiable
                                 threshold

See Attachment

10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
Name of the proxy holder
The number and % of voting
 rights
 held

The date until which the voting
 rights will be
 held


11. Additional informationxvi

BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team
  
 Jana Blumenstein
 
020 7743 3650

Place of       12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
 completion

Date of        28 August, 2020
 completion


Section 9 Attachment

Namexv                   % of voting   % of voting   Total of
                          rights if it  rights        both if
                          equals or is  through       it equals
                          higher than   financial     or is
                          the           instruments   higher
                          notifiable    if it equals  than the
                          threshold     or is higher  notifiable
                                        than the      threshold
                                        notifiable
                                        threshold

BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial
 Management,
 Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock Delaware
 Holdings
 Inc.

BlackRock Fund Advisors

BlackRock, Inc.
Trident Merger, LLC
BlackRock Investment
 Management,
 LLC


BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial
 Management,
 Inc.


BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial
 Management,
 Inc.

BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
BlackRock Delaware
 Holdings
 Inc.

BlackRock Institutional
 Trust Company, National
 Association


BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial
 Management,
 Inc.

BlackRock Capital
 Holdings,
 Inc.

BlackRock Advisors, LLC

BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial
 Management,
 Inc.

BlackRock International
 Holdings,
 Inc.

BR Jersey International
 Holdings
 L.P.

BlackRock (Singapore)
 Holdco
 
Pte. Ltd.
BlackRock HK Holdco
 Limited

BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r
.l
.
BlackRock Japan Holdings
 GK

BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.

BlackRock, Inc.
BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
BlackRock Financial
 Management,
 Inc.

BlackRock International
 Holdings,
 Inc.

BR Jersey International
 Holdings
 L.P.

BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
BlackRock Canada
 Holdings
 LP

BlackRock Canada
 Holdings
 ULC

BlackRock Asset
 Management Canada
 Limited


In Europa:
Swiss Resource Capital AG
Jochen Staiger
info@resource-capital.ch
www.resource-capital.ch
