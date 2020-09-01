Grant of Share Options and PDMR Notification
DIDCOT, September 1, 2020 - Altus Strategies Plc (AIM:ALS & TSX-V:ALTS) announces that it has granted share options ("Share Options") to acquire an aggregate of 5,100,000 ordinary shares of £0.05 each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") to certain directors and employees of the Company. The exercise price of the Share Options is £0.7315 per Ordinary Share, representing a 10% premium to the closing price of the Ordinary Shares as at the close of AIM on 28 August 2020. The Share Options are exercisable for five years. Details of the grants are set out in Tables 1 and 2 below.
Table 1. Share Option Summary
|
Date of grant
|
28 August 2020
|
Exercise price
|
£0.7315
|
Closing (AIM) market price on date of grant
|
£0.6650
|
Number of Ordinary Shares subject to Share Options granted
|
5,100,000
|
Option validity period
|
5 years
|
Option vesting period
|
Up to 18 months
The Share Options have been granted under the Company's 2019 Enterprise Management Incentive ("EMI") Share Option scheme and its 2019 Non-EMI Share Option Scheme as adopted by shareholders at its Annual General Meeting in June 2020. Included within the Share Options are Share Options to purchase 4,500,000 Ordinary Shares granted to Directors and Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMR"). The balance of the Share Options (to purchase 600,000 Ordinary Shares) were granted to Company employees.
Table 2: Share Options Granted to Directors and PDMRs
|
PDRM
|
Position
|
Number of Ordinary Shares subject to Share Options granted
|
Number of Ordinary Shares subject to Share Options granted as a percentage of the Company's current issued share capital
|
David Netherway
|
Non-Executive Chairman
|
400,000
|
0.57%
|
Steven Poulton
|
Chief Executive Officer & Director
|
1,000,000
|
1.43%
|
Matthew Grainger
|
Executive Director
|
800,000
|
1.14%
|
Robert Milroy*
|
Non-Executive Director
|
300,000
|
0.43%
|
Michael Winn
|
Non-Executive Director
|
250,000
|
0.36%
|
Karim Nasr
|
Non-Executive Director
|
250,000
|
0.36%
|
Martin Keylock
|
Chief Financial Officer
|
300,000
|
0.43%
|
Alister Hume
|
Business Development Manager
|
300,000
|
0.43%
|
Sandra Bates
|
General Counsel
|
300,000
|
0.43%
|
William Slater
|
VP Operations
|
300,000
|
0.43%
|
Richard Belcher
|
VP Exploration
|
300,000
|
0.43%
|
Total
|
4,500,000
|
6.42%
|
Notes: * granted in the name of Milroy Capital Ltd
Percentages subject to rounding
Share Option Vesting Conditions
For executive directors and employees, the Share Options vest in two equal tranches after 12 months and after 18 months. For non-executive directors, the Share Options vest in two equal tranches immediately and after 12 months.
The information set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of Article 19(3) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation No. 596/2014.
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by PMDRS and persons closely associated with them.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
1. David Netherway
2. Steven Poulton
3. Matthew Grainger
4. Robert Milroy (Milroy Capital Ltd)
5. Michael Winn
6. Karim Nasr
7. Martin Keylock
8. Alister Hume
9. Sandra Bates
10. William Slater
11. Richard Belcher
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification/ Amendment
|
Initial notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
b)
|
LEI
|
2138001P93D9LMFIUA28
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii each type of transaction; (iii each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary shares of 0.05 pence each
|
b)
|
Identification code
|
GB00BJ9TYB96
|
c)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Grant of Share Options
|
d)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
Price for all grants £0.7315
Volumes
1. 400,000
2. 1,000,000
3. 800,000
4. 300,000
5. 250,000
6. 250,000
7. 300,000
8. 300,000
9. 300,000
10. 300,000
11. 300,000
|
e)
|
Aggregated information
|
Aggregated volume
Price
|
Share Options: 5,100,000
Exercise price: £0.7315
|
f)
|
Date of the transactions
|
28 August 2020
|
g)
|
Place of the transactions
|
Off market
For further information you are invited to visit the Company's website www.altus-strategies.com or contact:
|
Steven Poulton, Chief Executive
|
Tel: +44 (0) 1235 511 767
E: info@altus-strategies.com
|
SP Angel (Nominated Adviser)
Richard Morrison / Soltan Tagiev
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0470
|
SP Angel (Broker)
Abigail Wayne / Richard Parlons
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3470 0471
|
Yellow Jersey PR (Financial PR & IR)
Georgia Colkin / Charles Goodwin / Henry Wilkinson
|
Tel: +44 (0) 20 3004 9512
E: altus@yellowjerseypr.com
About Altus Strategies Plc
Altus Strategies is a London (AIM: ALS) and Toronto (TSX-V: ALTS) listed mining royalty company generating a diversified and precious metal focused portfolio of assets. The Company's focus on Africa and differentiated approach, of generating royalties on its own discoveries as well as through financings and acquisitions with third parties, has attracted key institutional investor backing. The Company engages constructively with all stakeholders, working diligently to minimise its environmental impact and to promote positive economic and social outcomes in the communities where it operates. For further information, please visit www.altus-strategies.com.
TSX Venture Exchange Disclaimer
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Market Abuse Regulation Disclosure
Certain information contained in this announcement would have been deemed inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 ("MAR") until the release of this announcement.
