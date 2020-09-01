OTC Markets Group Welcomes Gold Terra Resource Corp. to OTCQX

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 - OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM), operator of financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities, today announced Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSX-V: YGT; OTCQX: TRXXF), a junior gold exploration company, has qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market. Gold Terra Resource Corp. upgraded to OTCQX from the OTCQB® Venture Market.

Gold Terra Resource Corp. begins trading today on OTCQX under the symbol "TRXXF." U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on www.otcmarkets.com.

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

"With the resurgence of the gold market and the Company's recent exploration success on its YCG project, we are delighted to be traded on the OTCQX," said David Suda, President and CEO of the Company. "Trading on OTCQX is a reflection of our increased focus on growing our investor base in the U.S. as we continue to build awareness and unlock the potential of our gold project in Yellowknife."

About Gold Terra Resource Corp.

Gold Terra Resource Corp. is a junior gold exploration company that has assembled a highly prospective district scale land position on the doorstep of the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. The company is currently focused on expanding and delineating gold resources at the company's Yellowknife City Gold Project. With ready access to infrastructure and multiple new high-grade gold discoveries Gold Terra is on track to re-establishing Yellowknife as one of the premier gold mining districts in Canada.

About OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX: OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS and OTC Link ECN, we connect a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. We enable investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

To learn more about how we create better informed and more efficient markets, visit www.otcmarkets.com.

OTC Link ATS and OTC Link ECN are SEC regulated ATSs, operated by OTC Link LLC, member FINRA/SIPC.

