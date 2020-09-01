Doré Copper Announces Laurie Gaborit as VP Investor Relations

TORONTO, Sept. 01, 2020 - Dor? Copper Mining Corp. (the "Company" or "Dor? Copper") (TSXV: DCMC) is pleased to announce that effective today, it has retained the services of LG IRServices Ltd. of Toronto, Canada to provide investor relations and capital markets advisory services to the Company.



LG IRServices Ltd., led by Mrs. Laurie Gaborit, will represent the Company as its VP Investor Relations. The main functions will be to disseminate and maintain contact with the financial community including shareholders, investors and other stakeholders for the purpose of increasing awareness of the Company and its activities. Mrs. Gaborit will coordinate the Company’s investor relations initiatives, including its participation in investment conferences and investor events. Her role at Dor? Copper will also focus on fostering productive, continuing dialogues with analysts, brokers, financial advisors and other investment professionals.

Laurie has over 20 years of investor relations and corporate communications experience in the mining industry. She is currently a Board member of Monarch Gold Corporation and Gold Terra Resource Corp. She recently held the position of Vice President, Investor Relations, at Detour Gold Corp.. As a key member of Detour Gold's management team, she participated in the company's initial public offering in 2007 and its transformation from exploration company to intermediate gold producer within a seven-year period, during which time Detour Gold's market capitalization increased from $120 million to over $3 billion. Previously, she was Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Secretary for High River Gold Mines and Manager, Investor Relations for Rio Narcea Gold Mines. Mrs. Gaborit started her career as a geologist. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology (Hons.) and is a member of the Canadian Investor Relations Institute (CIRI) Board. In 2019, she was the recipient of the CIRI Belle Mulligan Award for Leadership in Investor Relations.

Ernest Mast, President and CEO of Dor? Copper stated, “We are very pleased to announce that Laurie will be joining our team. She will give our young Company a strong IR presence in the market and amongst investors at a time when we will have strong news flow from our current exploration programs that are targeting high grade copper and gold step-outs at three existing deposits. Her experience and skills will be important as we transition from an exploration company to a development company in the future.”

The agreement has an indefinite term with a monthly fee of $8,000 and the option to acquire 30,000 common shares of Dor? Copper at a price of $0.96 per share. The options have a five-year term and will vest over a 24-month period, in accordance with the Company’s stock option plan and Policy 3.4 of the TSXV. This investor relations agreement as well as the professional engagement fees and granting of stock options is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.



About Dor? Copper Mining Corp.

Dor? Copper is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of mineral properties. Dor? Copper completed a qualifying transaction on December 13, 2019, establishing itself as a copper-gold explorer and developer in the Chibougamau area of Qu?bec, Canada. Dor? Copper, through its wholly owned subsidiary CBAY Minerals Inc., holds a 100% interest in the exploration-stage Corner Bay project and the exploration-stage Cedar Bay project, both located in the vicinity of Chibougamau, Qu?bec, as well as the 2,700-tonne-per-day Copper Rand processing mill. Dor? Copper has an option agreement to acquire 100% of the Joe Mann property (see press release dated January 2, 2020), whereby if certain payments and spending requirements are met over a three-year period, the Company will become the 100% owner of the 1,990-hectare property.

For further information regarding Dor? Copper, please visit the Company's website at www.dorecopper.com or refer to Dor? Copper’s SEDAR filings at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:

Ernest Mast

President and Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (416) 792-2229

Email: emast@dorecopper.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements include predictions, projections and forecasts and are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as "seek", "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "forecast", "expect", "potential", "project", "target", "schedule", "budget" and "intend" and statements that an event or result "may", "will", "should", "could" or "might" occur or be achieved and other similar expressions and includes the negatives thereof. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the timing and ability of the Company to receive necessary regulatory approvals, and the plans, operations and prospects of the Company and its properties are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, actual exploration results, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be refined, future metal prices, availability of capital and financing on acceptable terms, general economic, market or business conditions, uninsured risks, regulatory changes, delays or inability to receive required regulatory approvals, health emergencies, pandemics and other exploration or other risks detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause such actions, events or results to differ materially from those anticipated. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.