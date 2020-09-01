Gatling Identifies Multiple New Drill Targets at the Larder Gold Project, Ontario

VANCOUVER, September 1, 2020 - GATLING EXPLORATION INC. (TSXV:GTR)(OTCQX:GATGF) (the "Company" or "Gatling) is pleased to announce that it has completed its detailed analysis of magnetic and Lidar surveys and has generated multiple new structural targets for drill testing. A total of 5 high-priority target areas have been identified, including potential extensions to the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break (CLLB), which hosts Gatling's three existing, high-grade gold deposits, as well as areas that have not seen any prior exploration. The analysis has also provided further definition in the Kir Vit area, 6 kilometers north of the CLLB, where the Company recently discovered two new gold trends and hit mineralization in thirteen holes (see Gatling news release dated March 2, 2020).

News Highlights

New Structural Targets Identified for Future Drill Testing. Several new structural targets, interpreted as secondary faults, have been identified adjacent to the CLLB. These secondary faults are coincident with surface gold anomalies and lithological contacts and have not been previously drill tested (Figures 1 & 2).

Enhanced Definition of Known Gold Trends and Additional Drill Targets. The CLLB crosses the Larder property for a strike length of 9 kilometers, with Gatling's high-grade deposits occurring over the eastern 4.5 kilometers. Analysis has identified multiple new targets on the western 4.5 kilometers of the CLLB, which is underexplored (Figure 1). New targets include a fault splay to the north of the Swansea zone (target area 2 in Figures 1, 2 & 3) and untested unconformities to the north of the 3 main deposits (target area 5 in Figures 1, 2 & 3). These splays off the main CLLB hold the potential for high-grade gold mineralization analogous to Kirkland Lake Gold's Macassa South mine complex and Agnico Eagle's Upper Canada deposit.

In addition, Kir Vit gold anomalies from drill and surface samples (Figure 4) have now been correlated with a detailed structural fabric defined by a 1 m resolution elevation model extracted from the Lidar data (Figure 5). This new correlation exhibits the initial NW-SE main trend as well as multiple oblique and cross cutting structures that will be followed up with.

Exploration Plans Moving Forward. The new targets are currently being prioritized for future drill testing. This will include extension drilling at the main deposits, drill testing underexplored regional targets and follow up drilling at the Kir Vit area. Gatling has also recently engaged Windfall Geotek to add additional targets using its artificial intelligence and machine learning technology.

Figure 1. Geological map of the Larder Project with anomalous surface samples and target areas.

Figure 2. Processed magnetic survey with anomalous surface samples and target areas.

Figure 3. Processed Lidar survey showing coarse structural fabric, with anomalous surface samples and target areas.

Figure 4. Kir Vit map showing interpreted structures with geology, anomalous surface samples and drill results.

Figure 5. Detailed 1 m Lidar structural network in part of Kir Vit target area has been integrated with recent drill data and gold intercepts to generate new drill targets. White circles indicate recent drill collar locations.

About Gatling Exploration

Gatling Exploration is a Canadian gold exploration company focused on advancing the Larder Gold Project, located in the prolific Abitibi greenstone belt in Northern Ontario. The Larder property hosts three high-grade gold deposits along the Cadillac-Larder Lake Break, 35 kilometers east of Kirkland Lake. The project is 100% controlled by Gatling and is comprised of patented and unpatented claims, leases and mining licenses of occupation within the McVittie and McGarry Townships. The 3,370 hectare project area is positioned 7 kilometers west of the Kerr Addison Mine, which produced 11 million ounces of gold. All parts of the Larder property are accessible by truck or all-terrain vehicles on non-serviced roads and trails.

Qualified Person

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Nathan Tribble, P. Geo., VP Exploration of Gatling Exploration and a Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Nav Dhaliwal, President and CEO

Gatling Exploration Inc.

For further information on Gatling, contact Investor Relations

Telephone: 1-888-316-1050

Email: ir@gatlingexploration.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Statements: Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, which are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainness and other factors that may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Although we believe that the expectations in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements.

SOURCE: Gatling Exploration Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/604196/Gatling-Identifies-Multiple-New-Drill-Targets-at-the-Larder-Gold-Project-Ontario