Tarku announces Board appointment

MONTREAL, Sept. 1, 2020 - Tarku Resources Ltd. (TSXV: TKU) (the "Company" or "Tarku") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Kyle Appleby, CPA, CA as Independent Director to the Board of Directors.

Mr. Appleby possesses over 20 years of accounting and financial consulting experience, acting as CFO to public and private companies in a broad range of industries (including several mining companies with operations in North America and Africa). He is a member in good standing of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada and the Chartered Professional Accountants of Ontario. Mr. Appleby graduated from York University with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and obtained his accounting designation in 2001.

Julien Davy, president & CEO of Tarku, stated: "On behalf of the board, I would like to warmly welcome Mr. Appleby to the Tarku Board of Directors. His strong experiences and relationships gained during his career make him, as an independent Director, a valuable addition to our existing Board. We look forward to working with him as we see renewed interest in exploration for gold, silver and base metals."

About Tarku Resources Ltd. (TSX.V : TKU)

Tarku is an exploration company focused on the "Three A's" exploration projects, (Apollo, Admiral and Atlas Projects), in the Matagami greenstone belt, which has been interpreted by management as the eastern extension of the Detour Belt in Quebec, and which has seen recent exploration successes by Midland Exploration Inc., Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd., Probe Metals Inc.

Project generation is the foundation of creation wealth in the mining business. Tarku is interested in generating sustainable projects by conducting exploration in areas with strong geologic potential and high levels of social acceptability within Québec, and projects that can be explored and developed quickly with the support of the community. Tarku has 28,074,036 outstanding shares, of which approximately 85% are owned by insiders and major shareholders. Management is currently reviewing several opportunities and projects to build up the Company portfolio and generate shareholder value.

