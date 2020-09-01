Osisko Intersects 115 g/t Au Over 5.6 Metres at Windfall

TORONTO, Sept. 01, 2020 - Osisko Mining Inc. (OSK:TSX. "Osisko" or the "Corporation") is pleased to provide new analytical results from the ongoing definition and expansion drill program at its 100% owned Windfall gold project located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Qu?bec.



Drilling is currently focused on the Lynx deposit, the main mineralized zones, and down plunge exploration in the central areas of the mineralized system. Osisko President and Chief Executive Officer John Burzynski commented: “We continue to be impressed with the strong results from Lynx, and are seeing good possibilities to extend the mineralization in the known zones. While we are focused on completing the infill drilling, the deposit continues to grow in the process.”

Infill results are presented below. Significant new analytical results from 96 intercepts in 38 new drill holes and 26 wedges include: 115 g/t Au over 5.6 metres and 25.6 g/t Au over 5.0 metres in OSK-W-20-2256-W2; 57.9 g/t Au over 3.6 metres in OSK-W-20-2139-W9; 94.4 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in WST-20-0389A; 54.4 g/t Au over 3.3 metres in OSK-W-20-2260-W2; 77.3 g/t Au over 2.3 metres in OSK-W-20-2268-W3; 42.8 g/t Au over 3.1 metres in OSK-W-20-2243-W4; 31.2 g/ Au over 4.1 metres OSK-W-20-2252-W2; 62.2 g/t Au over 2.0 metres in OSK-W-20-2299; and 47.4 g/t Au over 2.5 metres in WST-20-0471. Maps showing hole locations and full analytical results are available at www.osiskomining.com.

Hole No. From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Au (g/t) uncut Au (g/t) cut to 100 g/t Zone Corridor OSK-W-18-1741-W1 847.0 849.7 2.7 7.02 Lynx 4 Lynx including 848.2 848.7 0.5 33.1 OSK-W-19-1942 447.0 449.7 2.7 3.25 Lynx_323 Lynx including 448.3 448.9 0.6 14.0 OSK-W-19-1963-W3 1401.0 1403.5 2.5 3.03 Lynx_345 Lynx OSK-W-19-2059-W1 735.0 737.0 2.0 3.77 Lynx Lynx 985.9 988.0 2.1 9.43 Lynx 4 Lynx OSK-W-19-2139-W4 545.0 547.1 2.1 5.80 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 546.5 547.1 0.6 18.4 OSK-W-19-2221 775.0 777.0 2.0 5.48 Lynx 4 Lynx including 775.7 776.1 0.4 26.4 OSK-W-20-1104-W7 502.0 504.3 2.3 34.6 Lynx Lynx including 503.0 504.0 1.0 79.1 OSK-W-20-1731-W5 607.0 609.0 2.0 11.9 Lynx Lynx OSK-W-20-2059-W3 992.8 995.0 2.2 7.28 Lynx 4 Lynx OSK-W-20-2059-W4 1077.0 1079.0 2.0 3.40 Lynx 4 Lynx including 1077.7 1078.0 0.3 17.4 OSK-W-20-2139-W8 565.0 567.4 2.4 9.28 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 566.2 566.8 0.6 36.9 OSK-W-20-2139-W9 908.9 912.5 3.6 57.9 15.6 Lynx_361 Triple Lynx including 912.0 912.5 0.5 405 100 OSK-W-20-2170-W5 980.5 982.5 2.0 3.28 Lynx_363 Triple Lynx OSK-W-20-2217-W4 768.7 775.0 6.3 9.98 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 772.8 773.6 0.8 52.3 781.0 783.0 2.0 4.08 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 793.6 795.8 2.2 4.42 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 795.2 795.5 0.3 24.4 917.0 919.0 2.0 10.9 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 918.0 918.3 0.3 71.9 972.0 974.0 2.0 22.8 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 973.0 974.0 1.0 43.9 981.0 983.0 2.0 29.2 15.6 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 981.3 981.6 0.3 191 100 OSK-W-20-2243-W3 1016.0 1018.0 2.0 16.7 Lynx_374 Triple Lynx including 1016.0 1017.0 1.0 33.3 OSK-W-20-2243-W4 773.4 776.5 3.1 42.8 20.9 Lynx_361 Triple Lynx including 774.8 775.1 0.3 326 100 829.0 831.0 2.0 4.09 Lynx_364 Triple Lynx OSK-W-20-2249 374.6 376.6 2.0 3.44 Caribou Caribou OSK-W-20-2250-W1 973.0 975.0 2.0 48.6 15.4 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 973.5 973.8 0.3 321 100 OSK-W-20-2250-W3 748.0 750.0 2.0 3.11 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 756.4 758.5 2.1 11.5 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 756.8 757.1 0.3 42.9 OSK-W-20-2250-W4 744.0 746.0 2.0 14.7 Lynx_371 Triple Lynx including 744.0 745.0 1.0 27.3 764.7 767.0 2.3 10.8 Lynx_361 Triple Lynx including 765.7 766.4 0.7 33.1 OSK-W-20-2252-W1 832.0 834.6 2.6 27.6 13.2 Lynx_371 Triple Lynx including 834.3 834.6 0.3 225 100 861.0 863.0 2.0 4.86 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-20-2252-W2 837.0 841.2 4.2 12.9 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 838.8 839.5 0.7 59.7 856.0 860.1 4.1 31.2 12.7 Lynx_371 Triple Lynx including 859.7 860.1 0.4 290 100 1154.0 1156.8 2.8 5.37 Lynx_374 Triple Lynx OSK-W-20-2252-W3 940.1 943.0 2.9 4.33 Lynx_363 Triple Lynx including 940.1 940.4 0.3 21.3 OSK-W-20-2253 554.1 556.4 2.3 5.60 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 554.1 555.0 0.9 12.2 596.7 599.0 2.3 3.01 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 598.7 599.0 0.3 16.4 OSK-W-20-2256 830.7 833.4 2.7 4.61 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-20-2256-W2 855.0 859.0 4.0 4.21 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 874.7 880.3 5.6 115 16.0 Lynx_361 Triple Lynx including 876.5 877.1 0.6 1020 100 931.9 936.0 4.1 3.78 Lynx_369 Triple Lynx including 931.9 932.2 0.3 12.0 and 935.0 936.0 1.0 8.94 940.0 945.0 5.0 25.6 Lynx_369 Triple Lynx including 940.0 941.0 1.0 53.4 OSK-W-20-2260-W1 939.0 942.0 3.0 6.19 Lynx_369 Triple Lynx including 939.0 940.0 1.0 14.0 OSK-W-20-2260-W2 838.7 842.0 3.3 54.4 Lynx_361 Triple Lynx including 838.7 840.5 1.8 88.2 878.0 880.0 2.0 4.25 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx 891.0 893.0 2.0 12.2 Lynx_363 Triple Lynx including 891.8 892.3 0.5 36.5 909.9 912.0 2.1 4.77 Lynx_364 Triple Lynx 941.0 943.0 2.0 10.1 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-20-2266-W1 767.5 769.9 2.4 4.08 Lynx_363 Triple Lynx OSK-W-20-2268-W1 812.5 814.5 2.0 4.64 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 813.7 814.1 0.4 12.1 OSK-W-20-2268-W3 779.0 781.3 2.3 77.3 18.6 Lynx_364 Triple Lynx including 780.7 781.0 0.3 550 100 790.9 796.0 5.1 4.60 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx OSK-W-20-2269 510.2 513.0 2.8 8.05 Lynx Lynx including 510.2 510.5 0.3 72.3 OSK-W-20-2271 775.0 777.0 2.0 7.99 Lynx Lynx 1108.6 1114.2 5.6 13.2 Lynx 4 Lynx including 1110.8 1111.5 0.7 51.6 OSK-W-20-2275 670.3 672.4 2.1 4.13 Triple Lynx Triple Lynx including 670.3 670.7 0.4 10.6 OSK-W-20-2276 83.6 85.9 2.3 3.11 F17_6003 F-17 including 84.7 85.0 0.3 18.6 94.0 96.3 2.3 7.06 F17_6003 F-17 including 94.6 95.0 0.4 38.0 98.5 102.0 3.5 4.09 F17_6005 F-17 OSK-W-20-2278 105.5 107.5 2.0 6.36 F17_6002 F-17 including 106.4 106.9 0.5 18.7 OSK-W-20-2281 125.0 129.0 4.0 3.08 F17_6003 F-17 including 125.0 126.0 1.0 7.28 and 128.5 129.0 0.5 7.46 OSK-W-20-2288 169.6 172.0 2.4 6.44 Caribou_2527 Caribou 193.0 195.0 2.0 13.8 Caribou_2527 Caribou including 194.0 194.6 0.6 24.5 204.7 206.8 2.1 3.77 Caribou_2527 Caribou OSK-W-20-2289 98.6 101.0 2.4 10.7 F17_6003 F-17 including 100.0 101.0 1.0 22.1 OSK-W-20-2291 89.7 92.0 2.3 18.2 F17_6003 F-17 including 89.7 90.5 0.8 24.3 and 90.5 91.3 0.8 26.7 OSK-W-20-2293 114.6 117.3 2.7 5.30 F17_6003 F-17 including 114.6 114.9 0.3 11.0 and 116.8 117.3 0.5 10.1 OSK-W-20-2298 487.0 489.0 2.0 11.2 Lynx_356 Lynx including 487.7 488.6 0.9 24.6 OSK-W-20-2299 134.7 136.7 2.0 62.2 41.5 F17_6003 F-17 including 135.1 135.9 0.8 152 80.0 WST-19-0225 325.0 327.0 2.0 5.17 Caribou Caribou WST-19-0238 89.1 91.1 2.0 4.32 Lynx Lynx WST-20-0308 148.5 150.7 2.2 5.98 Lynx Lynx including 150.1 150.7 0.6 21.5 WST-20-0318 258.0 260.5 2.5 6.53 Lynx 4 Lynx including 260.0 260.5 0.5 22.9 WST-20-0335 32.0 34.3 2.3 4.51 Lynx Lynx WST-20-0342A 172.6 175.0 2.4 5.15 Lynx_304 Lynx including 174.6 175.0 0.4 18.0 WST-20-0343 60.9 63.2 2.3 11.0 Lynx_311 Lynx including 60.9 61.3 0.4 60.0 86.9 88.9 2.0 3.90 Lynx_304 Lynx WST-20-0345 1.0 4.1 3.1 11.4 Mallard Mallard including 1.0 2.5 1.5 20.9 WST-20-0350 41.6 44.4 2.8 9.18 Lynx_325 Lynx including 41.6 42.4 0.8 29.3 113.5 116.0 2.5 17.6 Lynx_304 Lynx including 114.0 114.9 0.9 45.7 WST-20-0351 96.0 98.0 2.0 4.25 Lynx_304 Lynx including 96.9 97.6 0.7 10.9 WST-20-0388 284.6 287.5 2.9 38.8 23.2 Lynx 4 Lynx including 286.9 287.5 0.6 176 100 WST-20-0389A 162.3 164.3 2.0 94.4 50.9 Lynx_304 Lynx including 163.0 164.0 1.0 187 100 169.3 171.5 2.2 23.5 14.9 Lynx_304 Lynx including 169.6 169.9 0.3 163 100 322.0 324.3 2.3 4.44 Lynx_321 Lynx including 323.2 323.9 0.7 14.4 WST-20-0396 138.5 141.1 2.6 3.54 Lynx HW Lynx including 140.3 140.6 0.3 20.2 WST-20-0397 136.6 138.6 2.0 10.7 Lynx_301 Lynx including 137.7 138.1 0.4 52.1 WST-20-0417 368.0 370.0 2.0 3.21 Lynx 4 Lynx WST-20-0438 137.0 139.0 2.0 29.6 15.2 Lynx Lynx including 137.6 137.9 0.3 197 100 WST-20-0442 239.0 241.0 2.0 3.09 Lynx 4 Lynx WST-20-0446 167.9 170.0 2.1 34.2 29.9 Lynx_304 Lynx including 167.9 168.5 0.6 115 100 349.0 352.0 3.0 9.32 Lynx HW Lynx WST-20-0462 263.8 266.0 2.2 7.77 Lynx Lynx WST-20-0468 143.8 146.7 2.9 3.18 Lynx_321 Lynx including 143.8 144.7 0.9 6.34 WST-20-0471 126.0 128.5 2.5 47.4 32.0 Lynx_321 Lynx including 127.7 128.5 0.8 148 100 154.9 157.0 2.1 12.4 Lynx_315 Lynx including 155.8 156.5 0.7 36.0

Notes: True widths are estimated at 55 – 80% of the reported core length interval. See "Quality Control and Reporting Protocols" below.

Drill hole location

Hole Number Azimuth (?) Dip (?) Length (m) UTM E UTM N Elevation Section OSK-W-18-1741-W1 144 -48 1083 453328 5435466 406 3725 OSK-W-19-1942 128 -54 930 453315 5435390 403 3675 OSK-W-19-1963-W3 123 -58 1460 453761 5435816 401 4275 OSK-W-19-2059-W1 131 -52 1041 453446 5435477 400 3825 OSK-W-19-2139-W4 115 -52 1011 452980 5435549 420 3450 OSK-W-19-2221 134 -49 789 453422 5435465 401 3800 OSK-W-20-1104-W7 142 -50 867 453383 5435455 402 3775 OSK-W-20-1731-W5 139 -51 1028 453383 5435518 409 3800 OSK-W-20-2059-W3 131 -52 1029 453446 5435477 400 3825 OSK-W-20-2059-W4 131 -52 1092 453446 5435477 400 3825 OSK-W-20-2139-W8 115 -52 1125 452980 5435549 420 3450 OSK-W-20-2139-W9 115 -52 1152 452980 5435549 420 3450 OSK-W-20-2170-W5 128 -59 1148 453425 5435657 413 3900 OSK-W-20-2217-W4 134 -48 1134 452943 5435566 419 3425 OSK-W-20-2243-W3 122 -54 1062 453087 5435527 418 3550 OSK-W-20-2243-W4 122 -54 1121 453087 5435527 418 3550 OSK-W-20-2249 132 -56 759 452775 5435192 411 3100 OSK-W-20-2250-W1 132 -57 1060 453128 5435505 420 3575 OSK-W-20-2250-W3 132 -57 1170 453128 5435505 420 3575 OSK-W-20-2250-W4 132 -57 1005 453128 5435505 420 3575 OSK-W-20-2252-W1 129 -54 1119 453241 5435694 415 3750 OSK-W-20-2252-W2 129 -54 1194 453241 5435694 415 3750 OSK-W-20-2252-W3 129 -53 1062 453241 5435694 415 3750 OSK-W-20-2253 128 -54 924 452831 5435326 413 3225 OSK-W-20-2256 125 -51 1179 453160 5435686 414 3675 OSK-W-20-2256-W2 125 -51 957 453160 5435686 414 3675 OSK-W-20-2260-W1 127 -48 1140 453199 5435669 413 3700 OSK-W-20-2260-W2 127 -48 1191 453199 5435669 413 3700 OSK-W-20-2266-W1 128 -55 1116 453069 5435476 418 3500 OSK-W-20-2268-W1 127 -55 1073 453148 5435489 418 3575 OSK-W-20-2268-W3 127 -55 975 453148 5435489 418 3575 OSK-W-20-2269 133 -50 933 452972 5435211 416 3275 OSK-W-20-2271 120 -53 1247 453462 5435683 410 3950 OSK-W-20-2275 127 -49 1094 452886 5435584 409 3400 OSK-W-20-2276 149 -47 138 452639 5435493 405 3125 OSK-W-20-2278 158 -53 186 452632 5435522 405 3150 OSK-W-20-2281 149 -47 171 452630 5435550 404 3150 OSK-W-20-2288 146 -51 749 452875 5435181 410 3175 OSK-W-20-2289 149 -47 141 452664 5435521 407 3175 OSK-W-20-2291 158 -48 131 452692 5435522 410 3200 OSK-W-20-2293 145 -44 183 452658 5435549 407 3175 OSK-W-20-2298 137 -50 596 452846 5435060 407 3100 OSK-W-20-2299 150 -49 201 452681 5435584 404 3225 WST-19-0225 132 -9 329 452208 5434899 249 2475 WST-19-0238 173 12 97 453216 5435114 224 3450 WST-20-0308 172 -12 160 453292 5435139 163 3525 WST-20-0318 148 -52 502 453228 5435127 134 3475 WST-20-0335 141 -42 142 453411 5435230 113 3675 WST-20-0342A 116 -47 679 453452 5435266 115 3725 WST-20-0343 158 8 177 453410 5435229 115 3675 WST-20-0345 136 -21 401 452282 5434975 263 2575 WST-20-0350 142 -31 175 453359 5435209 154 3625 WST-20-0351 142 -19 181 453359 5435209 154 3625 WST-20-0388 169 -55 516 453228 5435127 134 3475 WST-20-0389A 115 -46 616 453452 5435266 115 3725 WST-20-0396 158 20 165 453493 5435287 118 3775 WST-20-0397 150 26 162 453494 5435287 118 3775 WST-20-0417 138 -50 759 453228 5435126 134 3475 WST-20-0438 163 -16 145 453449 5435264 115 3725 WST-20-0442 134 -32 265 453494 5435287 116 3775 WST-20-0446 115 -49 613 453452 5435265 114 3725 WST-20-0462 152 -53 680 453227 5435125 134 3475 WST-20-0468 130 2 193 453494 5435287 117 3775 WST-20-0471 156 2 181 453493 5435287 117 3775

Lynx Zone

Mineralization occurs as grey to translucent quartz-carbonate-pyrite-tourmaline veins and pyrite replacement zones and stockworks. The vein-type is associated with haloes of pervasive sericite-pyrite ? silica alteration and contain sulphides (predominantly pyrite with minor amounts of chalcopyrite, sphalerite, galena, arsenopyrite, and pyrrhotite) and local visible gold. Replacement mineralization is associated with strong pervasive silica-sericite-ankerite ? tourmaline alteration and contains disseminated pyrite from trace to 80% with local visible gold. Pyrite stockworks can form envelopes that reach several tens of metres thick. Fuchsite alteration is common and is spatially constrained to near the gabbros. Mineralization occurs at or near geological contacts between felsic porphyritic or fragmental intrusions and the host rhyolites or gabbros and locally can be hosted along the gabbro-rhyolite contact.

Caribou Zone

Mineralization most commonly occurs in gold-bearing pyrite stockworks as well as semi-massive pyrite replacement zones associated with phyllic alteration (sericite-pyrite ? silica) with sulphides, pyrite dominated with minor chalcopyrite and sphalerite ranging from trace to up to 20%, and local visible gold. Mineralization is hosted in rhyolites or mafic-intermediate volcanics frequently at or near faults or the contact with felsic porphyritic intrusions.

F-Zone

Mineralization is hosted in sheared andesites with carbonate replacement or quartz veining and occurs as quartz ? ankerite veinlets or in shear zones as replacement, characterised by trace to 10% pyrite with local visible gold. Alteration is dominated by sericite-fuchsite-tourmaline-pyrite.

Mallard

Mineralization is hosted in sheared mafic volcanics with felsic porphyritic intrusions and occurs as veins associated with sericite-pyrite ? silica ? chlorite alteration and contains pyrite ranging from trace to 30% and local visible gold.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, prepared and approved by Mr. Louis Grenier, M.Sc.A., P.Geo. (OGQ 800), Project Manager of Osisko's Windfall Lake gold project, who is a "qualified person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101").

Quality Control and Reporting Protocols

True width determination is estimated at 55-80% of the reported core length interval for the zone. Assays are uncut except where indicated. Intercepts occur within geological confines of major zones but have not been correlated to individual vein domains at this time. Reported intervals include minimum weighted averages of 3.0 g/t Au diluted over core lengths of at least 2.0 metres. All NQ core assays reported were obtained by either 1-kilogram screen fire assay or standard 50-gram fire-assaying-AA finish or gravimetric finish at (i) ALS Laboratories in Val d'Or, Qu?bec, Thunder Bay, Ontario, Sudbury, Ontario or Vancouver, British Colombia, or (ii) Bureau Veritas in Timmins, Ontario. The 1-kilogram screen assay method is selected by the geologist when samples contain coarse gold or present a higher percentage of pyrite than surrounding intervals. Selected samples are also analyzed for multi-elements, including silver, using an Aqua Regia-ICP-AES method at ALS Laboratories. Drill program design, Quality Assurance/Quality Control ("QA/QC") and interpretation of results is performed by qualified persons employing a QA/QC program consistent with NI 43-101 and industry best practices. Standards and blanks are included with every 20 samples for QA/QC purposes by the Corporation as well as the lab. Approximately 5% of sample pulps are sent to secondary laboratories for check assay.

About the Windfall Gold Deposit

The Windfall gold deposit is located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Qu?bec, Canada. The mineral resource defined by Osisko, as disclosed in the news release dated February 19, 2020 and supported by the technical report entitled “An updated mineral resource estimate for the Windfall Lake Project, Located in the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Qu?bec, Canada” and dated April 3, 2020 (with an effective date of January 3, 2020), and assuming a cut-off grade of 3.5 g/t, comprises 4,127,000 tonnes at 9.1 g/t Au (1,206,000 ounces) in the indicated mineral resource category and 14,532,000 tonnes at 8.40 g/t Au (3,938,000 ounces) in the inferred mineral resource category. The key assumptions, parameters and methods used to estimate the mineral resource estimate disclosed in the February 19,2020 news release are further described in the full technical report prepared by Micon International Limited ("Micon") and BBA Inc ("BBA"), in accordance with NI 43-101 available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) under the Corporation's issuer profile. The Windfall gold deposit is currently one of the highest-grade resource-stage gold projects in Canada and has world-class scale. Mineralization occurs in three principal zones: Lynx, Main Zone, and Underdog. Mineralization is generally comprised of deformed sub-vertical zones plunging to the northeast. Vein-type or pyrite replacement-type styles of mineralization crosscut syn-volcanic host rocks and syn-deformation felsic porphyry intrusions and are spatially associated with the contacts of the intrusions. The deposit is well defined from surface to a depth of 1,200 metres and remains open along strike and at depth. Mineralization has been identified 30 metres from surface in some areas and as deep as 2,000 metres in others, with significant potential to extend mineralization down-plunge and at depth.

About Osisko Mining Inc.

Osisko is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metal resource properties in Canada. Osisko holds a 100% interest in the high-grade Windfall gold deposit located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau in Qu?bec and holds a 100% undivided interest in a large area of claims in the surrounding Urban Barry area and nearby Qu?villon area (over 2,700 square kilometres).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates, projections and interpretations as at the date of this news release.

