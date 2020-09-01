Blackrock Gold Makes Second Discovery Drilling 2,215 g/t Silver Eq. over 3.0 Metres Within 4.6 Metres of 1,577 g/t Silver Eq. at Tonopah West

Vancouver, September 1, 2020 - Blackrock Gold Corp. (TSXV: BRC) (the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its maiden drill program at the 100% controlled Tonopah West project located in the Walker Lane trend of Western Nevada.

HIGHLIGHTS:

TW20-006 at the Paymaster vein returned 1,577 g/t silver equivalent (AgEq) over 4.6 metres including 3.0 metres grading 2,215 g/t AgEq. TW20-006 also intersected a second vein yielding 1.5 metres of 1,670 g/t AgEq.;

The Denver vein assayed 1.5 metres grading 345 g/t AgEq in drillhole TW20-005, and TW20-004 yielded 1.5 metres grading 245 g/t AgEq;

Though TW20-007 experienced significant deviation from the targeted Bermuda vein, it still intersected 1.5 metres grading 387 g/t AgEq of a previously unknown vein. The Denver, Paymaster, and Bermuda ("DPB") veins, in addition to the new vein encountered, represent the Company's DPB Target;

Yielding 1.5 metres grading 329 g/t AgEq from the Merger vein, RC drillholes TW20-003 and TW20-002 experienced severe deviation to the east missing the main Victor target. A core drill rig has completed two of five planned additional drillholes at this target to delineate approximately 300 metres of strike along the Victor vein.;

The first drillhole at the New Discovery Target, TW20-008, returned 562 g/t AgEq over 1.5 metres from the steeply dipping Discovery Vein.; and

Drilling continues to ramp up with 10,000 metres of a planned 20,000 metre initial program now complete, with two drill rigs (core and RC) being utilized.

The Company is approaching 10,000 metres of drilling in 19 RC and 2 core drillholes across the Victor, DPB, and Discovery targets. This initial program, originally slated to consist of 7,000 metres of drilling, has been expanded to 20,000 metres following the successful targeting of drillholes TW20-001, TW20-003, TW20-005, TW20-006 and TW20-008.

Table 1: Assay results above 300 g/t AgEq cut off for drillholes TW20-001 to TW20-010

Drillhole Area From Metres To Metres Length Metres Gold g/t Silver g/t AgEq g/t* TW20-001 Victor Vein 554.74 557.78 3.0 2.435 221.27 464.77 TW20-001 Victor Vein 560.83 563.88 3.0 11.518 1,046.07 2,197.90 Including 560.83 562.36 1.5 18.667 1,736.73 3,603.40 TW20-001 Victor Vein 574.55 603.50 29.0 5.291 435.71 964.79 Including 582.17 592.84 10.7 7.941 623.10 1,417.20 TW20-001 Victor Vein 612.65 615.70 3.0 1.925 135.07 327.57 TW20-003 Victor Vein 702.56 704.09 1.5 1.890 140.00 329.00 TW20-005 Denver Vein 402.34 403.86 1.5 1.630 182.33 345.33 TW20-006 Paymaster Vein 275.84 277.37 1.5 8.680 802.60 1,670.60 TW20-006 Paymaster Vein 321.56 326.14 4.6 9.036 673.12 1,576.67 Including 323.09 326.14 3.0 12.633 951.99 2,215.33 TW20-006 Paymaster Vein 327.66 329.18 1.5 2.170 162.97 379.97 TW20-007 Bermuda Vein 484.63 486.16 1.5 2.060 180.80 386.80 TW20-008 New Discovery 242.32 243.84 1.5 3.430 218.64 561.64

*AgEq g/t = Ag g/t + (Au g/t X 100) True Thickness believed to be 70% of length

Andrew Pollard, President & CEO stated, "Our second set of assays from our maiden drill program at Tonopah West has delivered our second high-grade discovery. The silver and gold grades encountered at both our Victor and DPB targets offer prime examples of why this historic district long ago rose to prominence as the "Queen of the Silver Camps" and highlights the scale of the opportunity for us as the first group to target these historic workings. Though we experienced deviation in some drillholes that caused them to miss their targets, we've been able to recalibrate quickly as we ramp up our exploration efforts with the recent addition of a core drill rig. With many assays pending, and plenty of drilling to come, including at yet untested targets, we are excited to add a new chapter to this once storied district."





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/676/62970_ac06f840c4405b41_002full.jpg

*DPB Target Zone

Drilling at the DPB target is ramping up to accommodate an in-fill drill program on the Paymaster and Denver veins. Drill pads on 100-metre centers have been completed, and drilling to explore the full potential of these two veins along strike is in progress.

Drilling at the Victor and Bermuda veins has been challenging because of severe and unpredictable drillhole deviation away from the planned target zones. TW20-002 and TW20-003 deviated to the east and away from the Victor mineralized zone. As a result, TW20-002 passed east and below the target zone while TW20-003 deviated so far east that it intersected the Merger vein at 702 metres. A technical review with the drill contractors has outlined some potential solutions to this problem which are being applied as drilling progresses at Victor and Bermuda.

At the Bermuda vein, drillholes deviated to the east and lost significant elevation and failed to reach the planned target. TW20-007 deviated almost 90 degrees to the east and became vertical, thus paralleling and missing the vertically-oriented Bermuda vein.

The core drill arrived on site on August 20th and is drilling core tails from a series of RC pre-collared holes. The first core tail, TW20-011C, is complete and is a step-out hole from TW20-001 within the Victor Vein. TW20-012C and TW20-013C are in progress and expect to be complete by mid-September, and two additional core holes are planned for early fall. The core tail program is designed to delineate approximately 300 metres of strike along the Victor vein target.

Upon completion of the first phase of the core tail program at the Victor vein target, the core drill will be moved to the DPB target to assist with in-fill drilling and target delineation while the Company awaits assay results from the Victor area.

Drillhole

ID Target NAD27

East NAD27

North Elevation metres Azimuth Dip Total Depth metres TW20-001 Victor 478723 4214121 1787 0 -90 623.3 TW20-002 Victor 478671 4214227 1796 150 -85 716.3 TW20-003 Victor 478644 4214326 1794 150 -85 748.3 TW20-004 DPB 478053 4214260 1765 180 -87 611.12 TW20-005 DPB 477900 4214220 1760 180 -85 605.03 TW20-006 DPB 478069 4213965 1774 0 -90 571.50 TW20-007 DPB 478058 4213708 1775 180 -85 605.03 TW20-008 New Discovery 477900 4213261 1774 175 -80 519.68 TW20-009 New Discovery 477887 4213096 1777 0 -90 312.42 TW20-010 New Discovery 477748 4213196 1769 110 -70 355.09

All sampling was conducted under the supervision of the Company's project geologists, and a strict chain of custody from the project to the sample preparation facility was implemented and monitored. The RC samples were hauled from the project site to a secure and fenced facility in Tonopah, Nevada, where they were loaded on to American Assay Laboratory's (AAL) flat-bed truck and delivered to AAL's facility in Sparks, Nevada. A sample submittal sheet was delivered to AAL personnel who organized and processed the sample intervals pursuant to the Company's instructions. Blackrock personnel inserted standards and blanks into the sample sequence.

The RC samples and QA/QC samples were crushed and pulverized, then the pulverized material was digested and analyzed for gold using fire assay fusion and an Induced Coupled Plasma (ICP) finish on a 30-gram assay split. Silver was determined using five-acid digestion and ICP analysis. Data verification of the assay and analytical results are completed to ensure accurate and verifiable results. A prep blank, lab blank or a certified standard was inserted approximately every 20th sample.

Blackrock's exploration activities at the Tonopah West Project are being conducted and supervised by Mr. William Howald, Executive Chairman of Blackrock Gold Corp. Mr. William Howald, AIPG Certified Professional Geologist #11041, is a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101. He has reviewed and approved the contents of this news release.

About Blackrock Gold Corp.

Blackrock is a junior gold-focused exploration company that is on a quest to make an economic discovery. Anchored by a seasoned Board, the Company is focused on its Nevada portfolio of properties consisting of low-sulphidation epithermal gold & silver projects located along on the established Northern Nevada Rift in north-central Nevada, and the Walker Lane trend in western Nevada.

