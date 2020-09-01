Global Vanadium Announces New CEO and Name Change

Vancouver, September 1, 2020 - Global Vanadium Corp. (TSXV: GLV) (FSE: 5GP) ("Global" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jeff Poloni as Chief Executive Officer and Director.

Kosta Tsoutsis, comments, "The current board and management are delighted to welcome Jeff to Global Vanadium. Our ability to attract such industry professionals speaks volumes about the quality of our assets. We remain committed to continue building our management team and developing our assets for the benefit of our shareholders."

Mr. Poloni has 30 years of experience in mineral exploration and corporate management on projects in South, Central and North America. He has held director and senior officer positions in a number of TSX Venture listed companies, providing exploration management, SOP's and corporate governance. He is currently President of both JCMP Management Corp. and Auranita Resources Corp.

The appointment of Mr. Poloni as Director and CEO follows the resignation Mr. Tsoutsis as CEO. Global thanks Mr. Tsoutsis for his efforts and contributions to date. Mr. Tsoutsis will remain as a Director to the Company.

The Company also wishes to announce that it will seek TSX Venture Exchange approval to change the name of the Company to K9 Gold Corp.

In accordance with current TSX-V policies, shareholder approval will not be required for the proposed name change. The name change has been approved by the Company's board of directors. The effective date of the name change will be disclosed in a subsequent news release.

For further information, please contact:

Kosta Tsoutsis

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Global Vanadium Corp.

email: kosta@globalvanadium.com

Telephone: 604 808-9134

Brian Morrison

Chief Financial Officer and Director

Global Vanadium Corp.

email: brian@globalvanadium.com

telephone: 604 312-6910

