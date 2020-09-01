Central African Gold Announces Stock Options

Vancouver, September 1, 2020 - Central African Gold Inc. (TSXV: CAGR) (FSE: BC2) (OTCQB: NDENF) (the "Corporation" or "Central African") announces the grant of 2,000,000 incentive stock options (the "Stock Options") to certain of its directors, officers, consultants and employees pursuant to the Corporation's Stock Option Plan. The options are exercisable for a period of five years at a price of CAD$0.40 per share.

About Central African Gold Inc.

Central African is a natural resource company with a primary focus on the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of mineral projects in the Democratic Republic of the Congo ("DRC"). Central African currently holds rights to nine mineral projects strategically located in the southern DRC CopperBelt. Central African has the intention to acquire interests in additional concessions or relinquish concessions in the normal course of business. Central African has an experienced management team currently located in the southern CopperBelt of the DRC.

For further information, please contact:

Stephen Barley, Chairman & CEO

Phone: (604-834-2968)

Email: info@centralafricangold.com

Website: www.centralafricangold.com

Reader Advisory

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, but not limited to, statements relating to the Corporation's change of name or change of trading symbol. Although the Corporation believes, considering the experience of its officers and directors, current conditions and expected future developments and other factors that have been considered appropriate, that the expectations reflected in this forward-looking information are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on them as the Corporation can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by these statements. The statements in this press release are made as of the date of this release. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to comment on analyses, expectations or statements made by third parties in respect of the Corporation its securities, or its financial or operating results.

Wire Service Contact

NetworkWire (NW)

New York, New York

www.NetworkWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@NetworkWire.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/62965