Fokus Mining Corporation completes initial payments pursuant to the mineral option agreement for the acquisition of the Galloway Property

TSX.V: FKM

Frankfurt: F7E1

ROUYN-NORANDA, QC, Sept. 1, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Fokus Mining Corp., formerly Fieldex Exploration Inc. ("Fokus") is pleased to announce the completion of the initial payments pursuant its previously-announced Mineral Option Agreement with Vantex Resources Ltd. (TSXV: VAX) ("Vantex") of Vancouver pursuant to which Fokus can acquire the Galloway Property. Fokus paid an amount of $250,000 to Vantex and issued 3,000,000 common shares to Vantex as initial payment in order to obtain the right to explore and option the Galloway Property (see Fokus' press releases dated July 16, 2020 and August 7, 2020 for more information on the Mineral Option Agreement and the Galloway Property).

About Fokus Mining

Fokus Mining is a mineral resource company actively exploring in Québec on acquiring and exploring precious metals deposits located in the province of Québec.

