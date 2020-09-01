The Mosaic Company: Mosaic to Host a Series of Analyst Presentations

TAMPA, September 1, 2020 - The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has announced that company executives will be hosting a series of virtual Analyst Presentations to discuss its strategy, business unit performance and outlook through 2023. The first installment will be held on Friday, September 18, 2020 at 9:00am ET and will focus on two of the company's six strategic focus areas: North American Transformation and Driving Functional Collaboration and Efficiency.
This event will be webcast live, and participants can register for the event on the Company's website at www.mosaicco.com/investors. Questions should be directed to Mosaic's Investor Relations Department via e-mail at investor@msoaicco.com. Replays of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website following the event.
About The Mosaic Company
The Mosaic Company is one of the world's leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. Mosaic is a single source provider of phosphates and potash fertilizers and feed ingredients for the global agriculture industry. More information on the company is available at www.mosaicco.com.
Contacts:
The Mosaic Company Media: Ben Pratt, 813-775-4206 benjamin.pratt@mosaicco.com or Investors: Laura Gagnon, 813-775-4214 Paul Massoud, 813-244-0669 investor@mosaicco.com
Für den Inhalt des Beitrages ist allein der Autor verantwortlich bzw. die aufgeführte Quelle. Bild- oder Filmrechte liegen beim Autor/Quelle bzw. bei der vom ihm benannten Quelle. Bei Übersetzungen können Fehler nicht ausgeschlossen werden. Der vertretene Standpunkt eines Autors spiegelt generell nicht die Meinung des Webseiten-Betreibers wieder. Mittels der Veröffentlichung will dieser lediglich ein pluralistisches Meinungsbild darstellen. Direkte oder indirekte Aussagen in einem Beitrag stellen keinerlei Aufforderung zum Kauf-/Verkauf von Wertpapieren dar. Wir wehren uns gegen jede Form von Hass, Diskriminierung und Verletzung der Menschenwürde. Beachten Sie bitte auch unsere AGB/Disclaimer!