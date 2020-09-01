Bonterra Initiates Investor Relations Campaign

Val-d'Or, Quebec--(Newsfile Corp. - September 1, 2020) - Bonterra Resources Inc. (TSXV: BTR) (OTCQX: BONXF) (FSE: 9BR2) (the "Company" or "Bonterra") is pleased to announce that it has retained Adelaide Capital ("Adelaide") to provide investor relations consulting services to the Company in compliance with the policies and guidelines of the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV").

Under the terms of the agreement, Adelaide will receive $8,000 per month. The agreement is effective September 1, 2020 and will continue for a period of at least 4 months. There are no performance factors contained in the agreement. In addition, under the agreement, the Company today granted 35,000 inventive stock options (the "Options") to Adelaide under the Company's stock option plan (the "Stock Option Plan"). Subject to the policies of the TSXV and the terms and conditions of the Stock Option Plan, the Options have an exercise price of $1.54 and expire two years from the date of issuance and vest 8,750 on September 1, 2020, 8,750 on December 1, 2020, 8,750 on March 1, 2021 and 8,750 on September 1, 2021. All options when exercised will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the date of issuance of the options. The entering into of the agreement and the grant of the Options thereunder are still subject to the approval of the TSXV.

Adelaide is a full-service investor relations firm that brings a unique perspective and a re-engineered investor relations business model. Adelaide will work with Bonterra's management team to develop and deploy a comprehensive capital markets program, which includes assisting with non-deal roadshows, virtual campaigns, conferences and assisting with investor communication. Adelaide and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. Adelaide is principally owned by Deborah Honig.

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION:

Pascal Hamelin, Interim CEO and VP, Operations

ir@btrgold.com

2872 Sullivan Road, Suite 2, Val d'Or, Quebec J9P 0B9

819-825-8676 | Website: www.bonterraresources.com

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/63017