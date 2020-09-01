Menü Artikel
Zincore and Mines & Metals Trading (Peru) Business Combination Agreement to Expire

16:10 Uhr  |  Accesswire

VANCOUVER, September 1, 2020 - Zincore Metals Inc. (NEX:ZNC.H) ("Zincore" or the "Company") reports that the agreement governing the business combination with Mines & Metals Trading (Peru) PLC ("MMTP") will not be extended and will expire September 1, 2020. Accordingly, the reverse takeover transaction of Zincore by MMTP, as originally announced January 21, 2019 and further reported on August 14th and December 24th of 2019 and March 12th, April 21st and July 3rd 2020, will terminate at end of day. The Company will now resume its search for ways to best create value for its shareholders and will update the market as information becomes available.

About Zincore

Zincore is a Vancouver-based mineral exploration company focused on zinc and related base metal opportunities in Peru. The Company's common shares trade on the NEX Board of the TSX-V under the symbol ZNC.H.

For more information please contact:

Zincore Metals Inc.
Adam Ho, CFO, Director
(604) 669-6611
aho@zincoremetals.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "expects" or does not expect", "is expected", anticipates" or "does not anticipate" "plans", "estimates" or "intends" or stating that certain actions, events or results " may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to materially differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and Zincore assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Zincore Metals Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/604357/Zincore-and-Mines-Metals-Trading-Peru-Business-Combination-Agreement-to-Expire


