Spearmint Significantly Expands the Case Lake South Cesium Prospect in Ontario

Vancouver, September 2, 2020 - Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (WKN: A2AHL5) (FSE: SQH) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has significantly increased the acreage on its Case Lake South Cesium Prospect in Ontario. Spearmint now has approximately 7,300 acres. These new claims are directly bordering Power Metals Corp.'s Case Lake Cesium Property located in the Larder Lake Mining Division in Northeast Ontario. This new prospect is accessible year-round with proximity to the Translimit road that connects Ontario to Quebec. In a news release from November 13, 2018, Power Metals Corp. announced Cesium grades as high as 14.7 per cent Cs 2 O (cesium oxide) over 1.0 metre in drill hole PWM-18-126 on their Case Lake Cesium Property. Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Spearmint may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties. Cesium is extremely rare globally. The United States Department of the Interior included cesium, lithium and vanadium on its list of critical minerals (USGS website, dated May 18, 2018), of which, Spearmint has projects that explore for each of these critical minerals.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint, stated, "We are very pleased to significantly increase our acreage on our Case Lake South Cesium Property. According to the nasa.gov website, the atomic clocks on their satellites use cesium. The demand for cesium is continuing to gain momentum, especially in regards to applications in space, and we are very optimistic about its future growth trajectory. Spearmint has multiple projects about to commence operations and management is anticipating a very active September work program schedule including our properties in Quebec, Newfoundland and Nevada."

Mr. Greg Thomson, P.Geo., a director of Spearmint and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained within this news release. These new claims were acquired via MLAS.

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint's current projects include the 'Goose' Gold project consisting of 185 acres directly bordering New Found Gold Corp. as well as the 'Clayton Valley Lithium Prospects' in Nevada comprising of two claim blocks totaling 1,160 acres bordering Pure Energy Minerals & Cypress Development Corp. where Spearmint's drill results have intersected Lithium values as high as 1670 ppm Li; the 'Escape Lake North' PGM Project in Ontario consisting of ~4,000 contiguous acres directly bordering Clean Air Metals Inc.; the Case Lake South Cesium Project in Ontario consisting of ~7,300 acres directly bordering Power Metals Corp.'s Case Lake Cesium Property; the River Valley East Platinum-Palladium Prospect in Ontario consisting of approximately 4,700 contiguous acres directly bordering New Age Metals flagship River Valley Platinum Group Metals (PGM) project; the Carscallen West Gold Project in Ontario consisting of a ~2500 contiguous acres in the direct vicinity to Melkior Resources Inc.; the Perron-East Gold Prospects consisting of 5 mineral claim blocks covering 11,608 acres located in the Abitibi greenstone belt of northwestern Quebec in the direct vicinity of Amex Exploration Inc.'s Perron property and past-producing Normetal mine; and the 'Chibougamau Vanadium Prospect' comprising of 15,493 contiguous acres directly bordering the vanadium deposit of BlackRock Metal's (private) Ilmenite vanadium project.

Spearmint's current projects also include a portfolio of prospects in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia; the 'Golden Triangle Gold Prospects' comprising of five separate claims blocks totaling 8,265 acres bordering GT Gold Corp, the 6,805 acre 'NEBA' Gold-Copper Prospects bordering Aben Resources Ltd, and the 'EL North' Nickel-Copper Prospect is a contiguous land package of 1,053 acres in the Eskay Creek Camp bordering Garibaldi Resources Corp., as well as the recent acquisition of the 4,980 acre 'Prickle' property bordering Brixton Metals Corp..

Spearmint's other projects in British Columbia include the 'Safari' Copper-Gold Prospect consisting of 9,007 contiguous acres located in the northern Quesnel Trough in North-Central BC, and the 'Hammernose' Gold Prospect consisting of 8,685 acres directly bordering Westhaven Gold Corp.'s Shovelnose Property in the Spences Bridge Gold Belt located in Southern British Columbia, Canada.

