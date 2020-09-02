Gold Terra Announces New Ticker Symbol "YGTFF" on the OTCQX

VANCOUVER, September 2, 2020 - Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV:YGT)(OTCQX:YGTFF)(FRA:TX0) ("Gold Terra" or the "Company) announces that it has changed its ticker symbol from "TRXXF" to "YGTFF" on the OTCQX Market effective today September 2, 2020. No action is required by current shareholders with regard to this change.

U.S. investors can now find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company under the symbol "YGTFF" on www.otcmarkets.com.

About OTCQX

The OTCQX Market is designed for established, investor-focused U.S. and international companies. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws. Graduating to the OTCQX Market from the OTCQB Market marks an important milestone for companies, enabling them to demonstrate their qualifications and build visibility among U.S. investors.

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCQX:OTCM) operates the OTCQX® Best Market, the OTCQB® Venture Market and the Pink® Open Market for 11,000 U.S. and global securities.

About Gold Terra's Yellowknife City Gold Project

The Yellowknife City Gold ("YCG") project encompasses 790 sq. km of contiguous land immediately north, south and east of the City of Yellowknife in the Northwest Territories. Through a series of acquisitions, Gold Terra controls one of the six major high-grade gold camps in Canada. Being within 10 kilometres of the City of Yellowknife, the YCG is close to vital infrastructure, including all-season roads, air transportation, service providers, hydro-electric power and skilled tradespeople.

The YCG lies on the prolific Yellowknife greenstone belt, covering nearly 70 kilometres of strike length along the main mineralized shear system that host the former-producing high-grade Con and Giant gold mines. The Company's exploration programs have successfully identified significant zones of gold mineralization and multiple targets that remain to be tested which reinforces the Company's objective of re-establishing Yellowknife as one of the premier gold mining districts in Canada.

