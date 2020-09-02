Gold Bull Resources Corp. Appoints Advisor to the Board

VANCOUVER, Sept. 02, 2020 - Gold Bull Resources Corp. (TSX-V: GBRC) (“Gold Bull” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce it has appointed its first Advisor to the Board. Gold Bull welcomes Mr. Michael Konnert to the team.Craig Parry, Chairman of Gold Bull commented, “We are delighted to have Michael join our team. Michael brings a wealth of corporate and capital experience which we look forward to drawing on as Gold Bull evolves into a US focused gold exploration and development Company.”

Mr. Konnert is CEO of Vizsla Resources Corp. (TSXV-VZLA) and is co-founder and Partner of Inventa Capital Corp., a private natural resource investment company based in Vancouver, BC. Previously, he was co-founder and CEO of Cobalt One Energy Corp. which was acquired by Blackstone Minerals Ltd. (ASX-BSX) in 2017. Mr. Konnert has nearly a decade of experience in the natural resources industry, specifically in executing successful corporate strategies for mineral exploration companies. Mr. Konnert started his career with Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX-PVG) shortly after their $265M IPO. Following that, he spent three years with Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV-RRI). Michael holds a BComm. from Royal Roads University and a Diploma in Entrepreneurship from the British Columbia Institute of Technology.





