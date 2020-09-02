Esperance Bulk Port Rail Unloading Solution Advances with RCR Mining Technologies

Macarthur and RCR Mining Technologies (“RCR MT”) have completed a site visit to the Port of Esperance in conjunction with representatives from Southern Ports Authority and Arc Infrastructure.



Subject to approval by Southern Ports Authority, RCR MT’s cutting edge ‘Helix Dumper Wagon’ (“Helix Dumper”) transport solution for Lake Giles Iron Project can be developed within the Port envelope at Esperance.

Macarthur’s market-lead proposal for the development of the Helix Dumper solution will allow optimisation of existing Berth 3 ship-loader capacity at the Port of Esperance, enhancing its current performance from the current 2,220tph throughput to over 4,500tph capacity.

RCR MT expects to complete its engineering design report on the Port of Esperance unloading infrastructure within weeks, creating a pathway (in collaboration with Southern Ports Authority and Arc Infrastructure) to select a preferred development option for the new rail unloading infrastructure system.

Reaching agreement on a preferred development option for the Helix Dumper and connected conveyor path will deliver the next material piece of the rapidly emerging ‘route to market’ solution for Macarthur’s Lake Giles Iron Project.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 02, 2020 -- Macarthur Minerals Ltd. (TSX-V: MMS) (ASX: MIO) (the “Company” or “Macarthur”) is pleased to provide an update on its continued progress towards completing its route to market for the flagship Moonshine magnetite deposits at Lake Giles. Following the recent engagement of RCR Mining Technologies Pty Ltd (“RCR MT”) to provide a conceptual engineering and design solution for rail transport and unloading infrastructure of magnetite concentrate at the Port of Esperance, Macarthur and RCR MT completed a site visit to the port on 27 August 2020 in conjunction with representatives from Southern Ports Authority and Arc Infrastructure.

RCR MT, a subsidiary of NRW Holdings (ASX: NWH), holds an exclusive license to develop the Helix Dumper system in Australia and in combination with Kiruna Wagon have the ability to manufacture both the dumper and wagons in Western Australia. RCR MT has been engaged by Macarthur to examine the potential to use the cutting-edge rail unloading technology that has been successfully used in Scandinavian magnetite operations for several years. (See the Company’s recent announcement on 29 July 2020 here).

Macarthur is working with Southern Ports Authority and Arc Infrastructure on the potential to develop this system at the Port of Esperance, in addition to negotiating for access to port capacity and for access to develop a storage shed for its magnetite concentrate. If constructed, the Helix Dumper system will be capable of handling tonnages well in excess of Macarthur’s immediate requirements for the Lake Giles Iron Project, providing the potential for increased trade through Esperance, subject to capacity elsewhere within the Port. Importantly, if constructed, the new Helix Dumper has the potential to optimise the existing capacity of the Berth 3 ship-loader enhancing its current performance from 2,200tph to approximately 4,500tph where out-loading speeds are increased to match. With a design capacity potential of up to 25,000tph, RCR MT and Macarthur are confident that the Helix Dumper system can easily match the required increased out-loading speeds to get more tonnes through the Port.

Following completion of the engineering design report by RCR MT in coming weeks, Macarthur will be engaging with key stakeholders to endeavour to agree a preferred option for the development of unloading infrastructure at the Port.

About RCR MT

RCR MT is a subsidiary of ASX listed NRW Holdings (ASX:NWH), a leading provider of diversified services to the mining, energy and civil infrastructure sectors. RCR MT is a market leader in the design and manufacture of an extensive range of surface and bulk materials handling equipment with a reputation for delivering high quality mining technologies nationally and internationally. RCR MT holds an exclusive license to develop the Helix system in Australia and in combination with Kiruna Wagon have the ability to manufacture both the dumper and wagons in Western Australia.

Recent Route to Market Progress

Macarthur has recently advanced the following emerging route-to-market successes:

The Company announced on 25 June 2020 details of applications lodged for haul road and rail loading tenure which maps out a solution to transport magnetite from the Lake Giles Iron Project to the existing rail network that connects to the Port of Esperance (see full release here).

The Company announced on 15 July 2020 it had received a Proposal for development of a Commercial Track Access Agreement from Arc Infrastructure, the owner of the below-rail network (see full release here).

Cameron McCall, President and Executive Chairman of Macarthur Minerals commented:

“Macarthur is continuing to forge ahead with a systematic approach to delivering every component of the infrastructure pathway that is necessary to bring Macarthur’s Lake Giles Iron Project into production and to see the first ore go over the ship’s rail. The Board is confident that it has a Management team with the unique commercial and technical capabilities to get this over the line and take advantage of the current strength and resilience of the global iron ore market.

There is a very real concerted energy building around the Lake Giles Iron Project and the Company is exceptionally excited to be working collaboratively with the great teams at Southern Ports Authority, RCR MT, Arc Infrastructure and above rail service providers to introduce cutting edge ‘Helix Dumper’ technology to the Port of Esperance.

With the added capacity that the ‘Helix Dumper’ technology can deliver, the Company considers that there is a real potential to facilitate increased trade through the Port of Esperance and to contribute to the future economic growth and job security for workers at the Port and in the Goldfields region. Macarthur welcomes the opportunity to be part of that story and to contribute a positive legacy for the State of Western Australia.”

On behalf of the Board of Directors, Mr Cameron McCall, Executive Chairman

For more information please contact:

Company profile



Macarthur is an iron ore development, gold and lithium exploration company that is focused on bringing to production its Western Australia iron ore projects. The Lake Giles Iron Project mineral resources include the Ularring hematite resource (approved for development) comprising Indicated resources of 54.5 million tonnes at 47.2% Fe and Inferred resources of 26 million tonnes at 45.4% Fe; and the Lake Giles magnetite resource of 53.9 million tonnes (Measured), 218.7 million tonnes (Indicated) and 997 million tonnes (Inferred). Macarthur has prominent (~721 square kilometer tenement area) gold, lithium and copper exploration interests in Pilbara region of Western Australia. In addition, Macarthur has lithium brine Claims in the emerging Railroad Valley region in Nevada, USA.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statements

Certain of the statements made and information contained in this press release may constitute forward-looking information and forward-looking statements (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that the Company believes, expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including but not limited to statements regarding expected completion of the Feasibility Study; granting of mineral tenure to facilitate infrastructure proposed; the ability to enter into a commercial rail access agreement or the eventual mining of the Project, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements in this press release reflect the current expectations, assumptions or beliefs of the Company based upon information currently available to the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct as actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include but are not limited to: unforeseen technology changes that results in a reduction in iron or magnetite demand or substitution by other metals or materials; the discovery of new large low cost deposits of iron magnetite; the general level of global economic activity; future changes in rail network capacity and demand; failure to complete the FS; failure to receive mineral tenure for infrastructure; and failure to obtain mining approvals under the Mining Act; inability to negotiate access to tenure at the Port of Esperance. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements due to the inherent uncertainty thereof. Such statements relate to future events and expectations and, as such, involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release and except as may otherwise be required pursuant to applicable laws, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.