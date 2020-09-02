Xander Exploration Program in Val d'Or East Senneville Claims

September 2, 2020 - Xander Resources Inc. (TSXV:XND) (FSE:1XI) ("Xander" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the exploration started August 9th, 2020 on its optioned Senneville East Property ("the Property") in the Val D'Or area. The Property is contiguous on the North boundary to Monarch Gold McKenzie Break that stretches to the Senneville Claims Southern boundary with Probe Metals new discovery and in close proximity to QMX Gold.

The Senneville Claim Groups are located in the eastern part of the Abitibi Greenstone Belt, about 25 km north of the gold mining centre of Val-d'Or. They comprise 158 claims in three groups which extend from the Lacorne Batholith in the west to the contact area of the Pascalis Batholith in the east.

Prospecting has begun Mid August which will be followed up by various geophysical programs. The first will be the Pascalis/ Lanaudiere volcanic contact zone, which has a northwest-trending, (7km) seven km length within the most easterly claims of the Senneville East Group. The eastern border of this intrusive is the site of many significant gold showings.



Click Image To View Full Size

The Senneville Groups are underlain primarily by the Garden Island sediments in the south and in the north by the Lanaudiere Group of basalts, mafic volcaniclastics, and narrow units of komatiite and ultramafic to gabbroic sills. All of these units trend west-northwest and their contacts are usually dextral or reverse dextral faults with steep northerly dips.

A second priority target comprises the large stripped areas located in the north of the Senneville East Group. Extensive stripping was done in the 1980's by an unknown company and no record exists of its work. This area is a short walk eastward from Highway 397 and the stripping provides abundant rock exposure in a part of the property with few outcrops.

A second phase of prospecting will target the numerous airborne EM and magnetic anomalies which occur as long strings of northwest trending conductors often overlying magnetic trends. A detailed evaluation of the work of previous ground owners will help to prioritize their importance or help to eliminate them as prospecting targets.

About Xander Resources:

Xander Resources is a junior exploration firm focused on developing accretive Gold properties within Canada. The company currently has a focus on projects located within the Province Quebec.

Terrence Coyle, M.Sc., P. Geo. (OGQ #2079), an Independent Qualified Person ("QP") as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release.

The QP has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Properties, particularly in regards to historical exploration, neighbouring companies, and government geological work. The information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Xander property, but may not be representative of expected results.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Dwayne Yaretz, Director and Corporate Secretary / Communications

Tel: (778) 709-3398

Email: info@xanderresources.ca

Website: www.xanderresources.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.