Fireweed Commences Drill Program at Macmillan Pass

VANCOUVER, Sept. 02, 2020 - Fireweed Zinc Ltd. (“Fireweed” or the “Company”) (TSXV: FWZ) is pleased to announce that drilling has started on the 100% owned 544 km2 Macmillan Pass Zinc-Lead-Silver Project in Yukon, Canada. This is in addition to the field work already in progress on the property since July that includes geophysical, geochemical, and geological work.



Highlights

Two core drills have begun drilling at Boundary Zone

Most drilling this season will be at Boundary Zone, further testing the wide and high-grade mineralization intersected in 2019

New discovery targets will also be drilled, including 240 Mile Target

Geophysical gravity surveying, geological mapping, geochemical sampling, and prospecting are all underway (see Fireweed news release dated June 11, 2020 for details of 2020 exploration targets on the property)

An airborne VTEM-Magnetic geophysical survey over the western Fertile Corridor including the Boundary Zone area is scheduled to start shortly

Drilling and field work programs are being further expanded with funds from the recently announced financing

CEO Statement

Brandon Macdonald, CEO, stated “Two drills are now turning. The prime target this season is Boundary Zone where last year we drilled very impressive intersections including 100 metres of 7.94% zinc from surface including 6.4 metres of 42.88% zinc, the best holes ever drilled in the zone. We will also be drilling new targets based on geophysics and other field work which have good potential for new discoveries. It’s going to be a busy couple months to accomplish the large work program we have planned and we look forward to seeing the results of our efforts.”

Core Drilling

The first drill began drilling last week and the second drill began drilling this week. Both drills will mainly be deployed to test the Boundary Zone high-grade core and zone extensions. Previous drilling at Boundary intersected wide sections of potential open pit mineralization. Drilling highlights from 2019 include 100 metres of 7.94% zinc from surface, including 6.4 metres of 42.88% zinc within 230 metres of 4.14% zinc.

Other targets we plan to drill this summer include the Bog Zone, which has significant historic drill results and is located north of Boundary Zone, and 240 Mile Target, marked by a large gravity anomaly that may indicate buried mineralization between the Tom and Jason deposits (see Fireweed news release dated June 11, 2020 for details of other targets).

Geophysics

Ground gravity crews continue to survey the western portion of the Fertile Corridor including the Boundary Zone area (see Map 2). Boundary Zone is potentially a large mineralized “feeder” system to nearby undiscovered stratiform mineralization similar to stratiform mineralization at the large Tom and Jason deposits. Gravity anomalies mark mineralization at Tom and Jason, and other mineralization in the Fertile Corridor.

A 1,300 line-kilometer airborne VTEM-Magnetics geophysics survey has been contracted to start soon. It will cover the western portion of the Fertile Corridor including Boundary Zone, Volcanic Target, and Zinc Moss Target (see Map 2). Results of the survey will be used to guide work programs and exploration targeting.

Field Exploration

Geological mapping, geochemical sampling, and prospecting are ongoing to define drill targets at Volcanic Target, Zinc Moss Target, Eleven Target, and Round Mountain Target (see Map 1 and Fireweed news release dated June 11, 2020 for details).

Qualified Person Statement

Technical information in this news release has been approved by Gilles Dessureau, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration and a ‘Qualified Person’ as defined under Canadian National Instrument 43-101.

About Fireweed Zinc Ltd. (TSXV: FWZ): Fireweed Zinc is a public mineral exploration company focused on zinc and managed by a veteran team of mining industry professionals. The Company is advancing its district-scale 544 km2 Macmillan Pass Project in Yukon, Canada, which is host to one of the largest undeveloped zinc-lead-silver resources in the world. The 100% owned Tom and Jason deposits have current Mineral Resources (11.21MT of 6.59% zinc, 2.48% lead & 21.33g/t silver Indicated plus 39.47MT of 5.84% zinc, 3.14% lead and 38.15g/t silver Inferred) and a PEA economic study (see Fireweed news releases dated January 10, 2018, and May 23, 2018, respectively, and reports filed on www.sedar.com for details) as well as the Boundary Zone, Tom North Zone and End Zone which have significant zinc-lead-silver mineralization drilled but not yet classified as mineral resources. The project also includes large blocks of adjacent claims (MAC, MC, MP, Jerry, BR, and NS) which cover exploration targets in the district where previous and recent work identified zinc, lead and silver prospects, and geophysical and geochemical anomalies in prospective host geology.

Additional information about Fireweed Zinc and its Macmillan Pass Zinc Project including maps and drill sections can be found on the Company’s website at www.FireweedZinc.com and at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF Fireweed Zinc Ltd.

“Brandon Macdonald”

CEO & Director

