Vior Appoints VP Corporate Development and New Board Member

QUEBEC, September 2, 2020 - SOCIÉTÉ D'EXPLORATION MINIÈRE Vior Inc. ("Vior"or the "Corporation"), (TSXV:VIO)(FRANKFURT:VL51) - is pleased to announce that Mr. Laurent Eustache is joining the Corporation as Vice President Corporate Development and has been appointed to Vior's Board of Directors, effective September 1, 2020.

"We are very excited to welcome Laurent to our Executive team at Vior. He brings the analytical skills, a disciplined approach as well as a deep understanding of the junior exploration landscape. I am looking forward to working with him on our strategic planning and growth strategy as we look to bring Vior to the next level for our shareholders" stated Mark Fedosiewich, CEO and President.

Over the past 15 years, Mr. Eustache has held a number of positions in the mining industry where he has applied various exploration strategies to mineral deposits at both the early and advanced development stages. During his career, Mr. Eustache contributed as an Exploration Geologist for Aurizon Mines to the discovery of a new mineralized zone (123S) at the Casa Berardi mine (Quebec). As Project Geologist for Agnico-Eagle Mines, he conducted evaluations and managed exploration projects in Quebec, Ontario and Nunavut (where he was involved in the early-stage recon of the Amaruq mine area).

Since 2014, Laurent has diversified his expertise in financing and portfolio management, specializing in venture stage mining exploration companies. Until recently, he acted as Investment Advisor and Portfolio Manager for SIDEX, an institutional Quebec based fund.

Laurent Eustache holds a Master's degree in Geology from Université d'Orléans (France) and Université du Québec à Montreal (UQAM). He also holds a Master's degree in Business Administration from École des sciences de la gestion of Université du Québec à Montréal (ESG-UQAM) and Paris Dauphine (France).

In conjunction with the appointment of Mr. Laurent Eustache to Vior's Board of Directors, the Board has accepted the resignation of Marc L'Heureux as a Board Member. On behalf of the entire Board "We would like to thank Marc for his many contributions to Vior as a Board Member these past few years and we look forward to his continued support with the invaluable experience that he brings in his current role as VP Exploration", commented Mark Fedosiewich.

The Board of Directors of Vior also wish to convey their gratitude and thanks to three former Directors of the Corporation, Messrs. Jean-François Ouellette, Jean Pelletier, as well as Pierre St-Jacques, who served on the board for over 33 years. Their flawless governance, involvement and commitment has greatly contributed to the ongoing development and credibility of the Corporation.

Vior is a junior mining exploration company based in Quebec whose corporate strategy is to generate, explore, and develop high quality projects in proven and favourable mining jurisdictions in North America. Through the years, Vior's management and technical team have demonstrated their ability to discover several gold deposits and many high-quality mineral prospects.

