Anconia Announces Changes to Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2020 - Anconia Resources Corp. (TSXV: OMG) (“Anconia” or the “Company”) announces it will host its annual general and special meeting (the “Meeting”) in a virtual and in-person hybrid format in response to the ongoing global COVID-19 pandemic. The Meeting will now take place on Wednesday September 30, 2020 at 10:00 am Toronto Time and will be hosted in a virtual setting via webcast and teleconference as well as at the head office of the Company at 82 Richmond Street East, Toronto, Ontario M5C 1P1. The Meeting will consider, amongst other matters, the reverse take-over transaction wherein the Company will acquire Avalon Investment Holdings Inc (the “RTO”). Shareholders as of the close of business on August 10, 2020, the record date, may participate in and vote at the Meeting.



The Company is strongly discouraging physical attendance at the meeting to proactively deal with potential issues arising from the unprecedented public health impact of COVID-19 and to limit and mitigate risks to the health and safety of its communities, shareholders, employees, directors and other stakeholders. The Meeting will not be open to the general public and will be restricted to registered shareholders (who are also strongly discouraged from attending) and duly appointed proxyholders only.

The Board of Directors has made the decision to delay the meeting as previously communicated in the Notice of Meeting dated July 16, 2020 sent to shareholders and filed on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The decision was made after encountering delays in the obtaining of conditional approval of the RTO.

The Company strongly encourages shareholders to vote in advance of the meeting using the Form of Proxy or Voting Instruction Form available on SEDAR and being mailed with meeting materials to shareholders. Comprehensive information with respect to how registered and beneficial shareholders may vote in advance of the meeting can be found in Anconia’s Management Information Circular, which is available on SEDAR and is being mailed to shareholders.

The deadline to vote your proxy in advance of the meeting is Monday, September 28, 2020 at 10:00 am Eastern Daylight Time.

The webcast and teleconference will allow shareholders to listen to the proceedings, ask questions, submit votes in writing through the webcast or verbally through the teleconference, and otherwise participate in the Meeting in real-time. Details for shareholders interested in attending the virtual meeting are below. Participants should login or and/or dial in approximately 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 30, 2020 – 10:00 A.M. Eastern



Shareholder Access:

Webcast: https://web.lumiagm.com/267027698

Instructions will be provided at the beginning of the Meeting as to how shareholders entitled to vote at the Meeting can do so. Following the formal proceedings of the Meeting, management will provide a business update and presentation. All interested parties are invited to attend the Meeting and participate in the management update.

About Anconia

Anconia is a base and precious metals exploration and development company, with an exploration property in Ontario, Canada. In Ontario, Anconia has the Grenfell property, which consists of 16 patented claims and 2 staked claims, hosts a gold occurrence in Kirkland Lake approximately 4km west of the Macassa Mine along the trend of the main Kirkland Lake mineralization. The Grenfell property is 100% owned by Anconia. Additional information and corporate documents may be found on www.sedar.com and on Anconia Resources Corp. Corp. website: www.anconia.ca

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Anconia Resources Corp.

Jason Brewster,

President and CEO

For further information regarding the foregoing please contact:

Jason Brewster

Anconia Resources Corp.

President and CEO

Tel: (416) 815-9777

