Origen Resources: LGM Initial Lab Results Motivate Additional 2020 Fieldwork

Vancouver, September 2, 2020 - Origen Resources Inc. (CSE: ORGN) (the "Company" or "Origen") is pleased to announce that laboratory results are starting to be received from our Phase 1 exploration program on the wholly owned LGM property, comprising 26,771 hectares in the highly prospective Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia. Initial results from reconnaissance soil sampling conducted recently at the NULU prospect have now been received.

Key Highlights

NULU prospect expands mineralization 900 meters north of the Company's Lucifer Au-Cu target

NULU soil line shows a Au anomaly and correlated Cu and Mo values similar to Lucifer

NULU newly reported gold anomaly is aligned with historical Noranda results and confirms positioning for expanded survey.

"We are excited to receive the first results from the NULU prospect that expand upon the already significant size potential of the Lucifer target area. We are awaiting results from additional prioritized samples as we define our targets for the follow-up phase two program planned for this month," states Blake Morgan, Company President.

Lucifer and NULU

Lucifer and NULU are two key anomalies within a group of copper-gold-molybdenum defined targets on the LGM property. This group of similar geochemical anomalies starts with Lucifer in the southwest and spans more than two kilometers to the northeast.

A 175-meter reconnaissance soil line 900 meters northeast of the Lucifer target has confirmed the historic gold anomaly. This newly defined target area, named "NULU", was discovered as a result of following up on two anomalous soil samples taken by Noranda in 1991:

Sample 131413 reported: 290 ppb Au, 74 ppm Cu, 9 ppm Mo

Sample 131414 reported: 140 ppb Au, 179 ppm Cu, 4 ppm Mo

These two historical soil samples are situated approximately 105 m from each other along the contour of the slope and have no reported data points between them. The Origen crew collected seven contour soil samples, at 25 meter intervals, approximately 75 meters upslope of the historic Noranda samples. Several samples returned anomalous values in copper, gold, and molybdenum. Included in the new soil sampling series is one sample that returned a high gold value of 303 ppb and coincides with a peak in copper-molybdenum. Further work is required to determine the styles of mineralization generating these patterns and their possible relationship to the Lucifer target 900 meters to the SW and other geochemical anomalies identified by Noranda to the NE.

Results from the more extensive rock sampling completed in Phase 1 are eagerly awaited and are anticipated to be received in the near future. The Company expects them to provide further confirmation, insight and aid in drill targeting.

Next Steps

In light of the geochemically anomalous nature of the reconnaissance soil line, an expanded soil grid, detailed rock sampling, mapping and airborne geophysics of the NULU target will now be included as one of the priorities in the follow up phase two program.

Quality Assurance, Quality Control and Laboratory Methods

Origen fieldwork followed industry standard practices and collected B horizon soil samples whenever possible. No duplicate samples were included due to the small number of samples and no standards or blanks were inserted.

MSA Laboratories of Langley and Terrace British Columbia Canada is a certified analytical laboratory (ISO 9001 and ISO 17025 quality accreditation) with experience in the chemical analysis of geological materials. Samples were delivered to the laboratory by an employee of Coast Mountain Geological who were contracted to implement the field program for the Company. Soil samples were processed by drying, screening to <80 mesh, digestion of a 20g cut by Aqua Regia and finishing by 39 element ICP-AES/MS. Samples that returned 500 ppb Au were also analysed by 30g fire assay with a gravimetric finish.

In addition to providing new data upslope from the 1991 Noranda work, the current work verifies the Noranda results in the NULU area. Additional verification work on other parts of the 1991 Noranda survey has not been completed by a Qualified Person and the Company plans to include this in subsequent phases of work. Historical quality assurance and quality control ("QA/QC") measures were not documented, however a qualified person for Origen considers that the quality of the work, the established standing of the operator and the use of a reputable analytical laboratory supports that the soil sample results disclosed are suitable for guidance and characterization of the area at the current stage of exploration.

Analyses for Noranda were reported in the 1991 BC Assessment Report 21091. Certificates in the report indicate that analytical work was conducted by Noranda Vancouver Laboratory, which is independent of the Company as defined by NI 43-101. Samples were screened to <35 mesh (0.5 mm) and 0.2g digested in a hot nitric-perchloric acid mixture before finishing for 27 elements by ICP-AES. Gold analysis was determined using a 10g cut with a Aqua Regia digestion and finished by Atomic Adsorption spectroscopy.

John Harrop, P Geo., a Qualified Person as that term is defined in NI 43-101 has prepared, supervised the preparation or approved the scientific and technical disclosure in the news release. Mr. Harrop is employed by Coast Mountain Geological Ltd. who was contracted by the Company to implement the 2020 fieldwork. He is not independent of the Company as defined in NI 43-101.

About Origen

Origen is an exploration company engaged in generating, acquiring and advancing base and precious metal properties. The Company currently holds a property portfolio of four 100% owned precious and base metal projects in southern British Columbia and recently acquired a 100% interest in the 26,771 ha LGM project and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the 3,971 ha Wishbone property in the mineral rich Golden Triangle of British Columbia.

On behalf of Origen,

Blake Morgan

President

For further information, please contact Blake Morgan, President at 236-878-4938 or Gary Schellenberg, CEO at 604-681-0221.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/63081