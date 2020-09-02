Asian Mineral Resources Engages Digital257 Technologies Inc.

TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2020 - Asian Mineral Resources Ltd. (the “Company”) (ASN-TSX Venture) is pleased to announce it has retained Digital257 Technologies Inc. (“Digital257”) to provide investor relations services to the Company, pursuant to a consulting agreement dated September 2, 2020. Digital257 is a digital marketing firm specializing in investor audience growth and awareness. Digital257 provides digital media and capital markets communications services and will assist the Company with online communications with the goal of increasing market awareness of the Company (the “Services”). In consideration for these Services the Company has agreed to pay Digital257 a fee of US$9,000 per month for a three-month period, plus an initial set-up fee of US$9,000. To the knowledge of the Company Digital257 does not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the Company or its securities or any right or intent to acquire such an interest. The appointment of Digital257 is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.



About Asian Mineral Resources Ltd.

On July 17, 2020 Asian Mineral Resources completed the acquisition of Nigerian-based Decklar Petroleum Limited (“Decklar”). Decklar’s sole asset is a Risk Service Agreement (“RSA”) with Millenium Oil and Gas Company Limited the owner of the Oza Field located onshore in the northern part of Oil Mining License 11 in the Eastern Niger Delta of Nigeria. The RSA entitles Decklar to cost recovery and a share of distributable funds from the Oza Field in exchange for technical and financial support.

For further information:

Duncan Blount

Chief Executive Officer

d.blount@asianmineralres.com





Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.