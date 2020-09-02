Getchell Gold Corp. Announces Change to Virtual Annual Shareholder Meeting

Toronto, September 2, 2020 - Getchell Gold Corp. (CSE: GTCH) ("Getchell" or the "Company") announces that on August 17, 2020, the Company mailed a Notice of Annual General Meeting (the "Notice") to its registered and (in accordance with the requirements on National Instrument 54-101) unregistered shareholders indicating that its 2020 Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") would be held at Suite #1200 - 750 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2T8 on September 16, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. (Vancouver time).

To ensure the safety of our shareholders and other stakeholders entitled to attend the Meeting amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Company has determined that in-person attendance will not be permitted at the Meeting and that there will be no physical location for the Meeting. The Meeting will be deemed to be held at the Company's registered office located at Suite #1200 - 750 West Pender Street, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6C 2T8, but the Meeting will be held in virtual only format, which will be conducted via telephone conference. Registered shareholders and validly appointed proxyholders may attend the Meeting by calling the following toll free number in Canada and the United States: 1-833-333-2588. All callers will be prompted to enter the following participant PIN upon entering the teleconference: 6595.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and issues related to the verification of shareholder identity via teleconference, in person voting will not be permitted at the Meeting and shareholders must vote by proxy in advance of the Meeting in order to have their votes counted. If you are a registered shareholder of the Company and wish to vote the shares you hold at the Meeting, you will be required to vote your shares by completing the proxy provided with the Notice and delivering it to the Company in accordance with the instructions in the Information Circular and the form of proxy that accompanied the Notice. If you are an unregistered shareholder of Company and wish to vote the shares you hold at the Meeting, you will be required to vote your shares by completing the voting instruction form provided with the Notice and delivering it to the Company in accordance with the instructions in the Information Circular and voting instruction form that accompanied the Notice. The amended "Notice of Meeting", "Information Circular" other AGM related materials can be found on the Company's website at https://www.getchellgold.com/corporate/2020-agm-materials/.

For further information about the Company, please visit the Company's website at www.getchellgold.com or contact the Company at info@getchellgold.com.

Mr. William Wagener, Chairman & CEO

Getchell Gold Corp.

+1 303 517 8764

info@getchellgold.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed this press release and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

