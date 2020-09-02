Norseman Capital Ltd Announces Grant of Options and Appointment of John Seaman to Board of Directors

Vancouver, September 2, 2020 - - Norseman Capital Ltd. (TSXV:NOC) ("Norseman" or the "Company") announces that pursuant to the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange, it has granted 400,000 stock options to purchase common shares ("Shares") of the Company at a price of $0.25 per Share for a period of five years to certain directors and officers of the Company.

In addition, Norseman is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. John Seaman to the Board of Directors of the Company.

John Seaman - Director

John Seaman is an accomplished executive with more than twenty-two years of experience in the mining industry from exploration through development and production. Mr. Seaman is currently the lead director of Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSX: PG) ("Premier Goldmines") and is the chairman of both the audit and compensation committees. In addition, he has served as an independent director of Wolfden Resources Corp. (TSXV: WLF) since 2018 and is the chairman of the audit committee. Previously, Mr. Seaman served as the chief financial officer ("CFO") of Premier Goldmines from 2006 to 2012, and as CFO and/or a director of both Pediment Gold Corp. (2007 to 2011) and Wolfden Resources Inc. (2002 to 2007) until they were acquired. Mr. Seaman was previously a director and/or officer of other small-cap companies and is an ICD.D member of the Institute of Corporate Directors.

For further information, please contact:

John W. Barr

Interim Chief Executive Officer

T: + 61 0 418 912 885

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OF THIS RELEASE.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The above contains forward-looking statements that are subject to a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause such differences include: changes in world commodity markets, equity markets, costs and supply of materials relevant to the mining industry, change in government and changes to regulations affecting the mining industry. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "intends", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan", and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this release include, among other things, statements regarding the issuance and trading of the common shares and business, economic, and political conditions in Canada. Although we believe the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, results may vary, and we cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. We disclaim any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.