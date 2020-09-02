Sphinx Options Its Soufflot Project

MONTRÉAL, QC / ACCESSWIRE / September 2, 2020 / Sphinx Resources Ltd. ("Sphinx") (TSXV:SFX) is pleased to announce the execution of an option agreement with James Drolet Jolette on 35 claims of the Soufflot project (the "Project"), located in the Belleterre mining camp in the Temiscamingue, Québec.

Mr. Drolet can earn 100% of the Project in consideration of the following:

Cash payments totalling $150,000, $75,000 on closing and $75,000 on or before March 1, 2021;

1% NSR royalty t that can be bought back by the prospector for $3,000,000.

"With the current gold price, it's the time to monetize the Project" stated Jeremie Ryan.

About Sphinx

Sphinx is a mineral exploration company that focuses its activities in southwestern Quebec in search of deposits of precious metals (gold, silver, palladium and platinum) and base metals (copper, zinc and lead). Sphinx is particularly active in the MRC Pontiac where its President resides. It has a strong local shareholding that contributes towards social acceptability.

For further information, please consult Sphinx's website or contact:

Jeremie Ryan

President and Chief Executive Officer

819 664 2632

info@sphinxresources.ca

www.sphinxresources.ca

