First Energy Metals Selected Grab Samples Assayed 82.30 Grams Per Tonne Gold from Scramble Mine Gold Property

VANCOUVER, Sept. 3, 2020 - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce assay results of second round of prospecting and sampling work from its recently acquired Scramble Mine gold property located in Northwestern Ontario, Canada. The work was carried out in August 2020 to find historically reported mineralization areas near Scramble mine, mapping gold mineralization veins and structures, and developing a detailed Phase 2 exploration work plan. A total of ten grab surface samples were collected during this work and submitted to Activation Laboratories in Thunder Bay, Ontario. The Company wants to caution that grab samples are selected samples and are not necessarily representative of the mineralization hosted on the property.

Highlights of Assays (see Table 1 for details)

Average value of gold in all samples is 29.34 grams per tonne (1.03 ounces per tonne).

Gold assays ranged from 5.03 grams per tonne (0.18 oz/t) to 82.30 (2.90 oz /t) with two samples assaying over 2 oz/t.

All samples assayed over 5 grams per tonne gold.

The samples were prepared and assayed at Activation Laboratories ("Actlabs") in Thunder Bay Ontario, using Code 1A3 - 4 acid Digest -Total Digestion for gold analysis by Fire Assay/gravimetric finish for over limit gold values (methods FA-AA and 1A3 – FA-GRA). Activation Laboratories is an independent group of laboratories accredited by the Standards Council of Canada to ISO/IEC 17025 guidelines for gold analysis.

Gurminder Sangha, CEO of First Energy Metals stated that, "We are very pleased with results of two rounds of sampling work on the Scramble Mine property. The Company is waiting for permitting to carry out bulk sampling on the property for metallurgical testwork and looking into the possibility of putting up a small-scale gold processing plant onsite to take advantage of historically high gold prices if possible. The Company will update on the progress of permitting process which may be subject to delays due to the COVID pandemic situation."

Alex Pleson, P.Geo., Geological Consultant of the Company, and a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information contained in this news release.

About Scramble Mine Gold Property

The Scramble Mine gold property is comprised of six mining claims covering approximately 140 hectares land, located in Jaffray Township, Kenora Mining District, approximately 8 kilometres east of the town of Kenora in Northwestern Ontario. The mine was discovered in 1894 but after an initial exploration phase remained essentially dormant until 1984 when Boise Cascade Canada Ltd. commenced an evaluation of the property. Since 1984, approximately 5,200 metres of diamond drilling, 250 metres of surface stripping with sampling and 450 metres of underground development have taken place. The zone of mineralization, including pyrite-gold enriched biotite-rich schist felsic units and veins, extends on surface and in drill holes for about 550 metres. Size of the deposit is 915 meters (m) long along strike, 3.7 m wide and 366 m to 475 m deep. Historical resource at the Property is estimated at 150,000 tons at an average grade of 0.24 ounces per ton (opt) (6.8 grams/ton) (having grades of up to 9.15 opt (259 grams/ton). The deposit is documented to have 70,000 ounces of contained gold using a cutoff grade of 0.05 opt (1.42 grams/ton).

Cautionary Statement: Investors are cautioned that the above information has been taken from Ontario Ministry of Northern Development and Mines (MNDM) online database. The reference for Scramble Mine information as documented in MNDM records is: "Parr, M. and Kuehnbaum, R. 1990. The Scramble Mine Gold Deposit; Field Trip No.2, Canadian Institute Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum, Exploration and Mining Geology, 14th Annual Meeting, pp. 41-65". The Company has not verified the information available. A qualified person from the Company has not done sufficient work to classify the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves; and the Company is not treating the historical estimate as current mineral resources or mineral reserves. The Company believes that the historic estimate is relevant to an appraisal of the merits of the property and forms a reliable basis upon which to develop future exploration programs. The Company will need to conduct further exploration which will include drill testing the project, and there is no guarantee that the results obtained will reflect the historical estimate.

About First Energy Metals Ltd..

First Energy Metals Ltd. is a junior resource company engaged in the exploration and development of precious and energy metals such as lithium, cobalt, gold and silver within its property portfolio in North America. The Company's goal is to acquire prospective technology and precious metals properties and develop them. The Company currently holds an option to acquire 100% interest in Phyllis Cobalt property in Ontario. The Company has recently acquired Scramble Mine Gold Property in Ontario, and two gold exploration properties (Kokanee Creek and Independence Gold properties) located in the Province of British Columbia, Canada. First Energy Metals Ltd. (formerly "Agave Silver ") was incorporated on October 12, 1966 in the Province of British Columbia. The Company's common shares trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) under the symbol FE and are also listed on the US OTC Markets (Pink) as ASKDF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as A2JC89.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF

First Energy Metals Ltd.

"Gurminder Sangha"

Gurminder Sangha

President & Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Forward-looking Information

Except for the statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation that is based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. "Forward-looking information" in this news release includes information about the Company's proposed Transaction with 1232963 BC; and other forward-looking information includes but is not limited to information concerning the intentions, plans and future actions of the parties to the transactions described herein and the terms thereon.

Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, the Company's proposed Transaction with 1232963 BC may not be completed on the terms and timing currently contemplated, or at all; and other risks as more fully set out in the Company's continuous disclosure filings at www.sedar.com.

The forward-looking information in this news release reflects the current expectations, assumptions and/or beliefs of the Company based on information currently available to the Company. In connection with the forward-looking information contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions about the Company's ability to obtain required approvals and close the proposed Transaction with 1232963 BC. The Company has also assumed that no significant events occur outside of the Company's normal course of business. Although the Company believes that the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking information are reasonable, forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such information due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

SOURCE First Energy Metals Ltd.