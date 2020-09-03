Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Notification of relevant change to significant shareholder
ST HELIER, Sept. 03, 2020 - Caledonia Mining Corporation plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL) (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) announces that it received notification on September 2, 2020, from BlackRock, Inc., which is a “significant shareholder” of the Company as defined by the AIM Rules for Companies, that it has slightly decreased its interest in the Company and on September 1, 2020 crossed a particular threshold for notification of its holdings in the Company. A copy of the notification is below.
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings
|NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS (to be sent to the relevant issuer and to the FCA in Microsoft Word format if possible)i
|1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying
issuer of existing shares to which voting
rights are attachedii:
|Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
|1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer (please mark with an “X” if appropriate)
|Non-UK issuer
|X
|2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an “X”)
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|X
|An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify)iii:
|3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv
|Name
|BlackRock, Inc.
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|Wilmington, DE, USA
|4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.)v
|Name
|City and country of registered office (if applicable)
|5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:
|01/09/2020
|6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):
|02/09/2020
|7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation
|% of voting rights
attached to shares
(total of 8. A)
|% of voting rights
through financial
instruments
(total of 8.B 1 + 8.B2)
|Total of both in %
(8.A + 8.B)
|Total number of
voting rights of
issuervii
|Resulting situation
on the date on which
threshold was
crossed or reached
|4.97%
|0.65%
|5.62%
|11,520,860
|Position of previous
notification (if
applicable)
|5.22%
|0.36%
|5.58%
|8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible)
|Number of voting rightsix
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(Art 9 of Directive
2004/109/EC (DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive
2004/109/EC)
(DTR5.2.1)
|Direct
(Art 9 of Directive
2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)
|Indirect
(Art 10 of Directive
2004/109/EC)
(DTR5.2.1)
|JE00BF0XVB15
|572,648
|4.97%
|SUBTOTAL 8. A
|572,648
|4.97%
|
|B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a))
|Type of financial
instrument
|Expiration
datex
|Exercise/
Conversion Periodxi
|Number of voting rights
that may be acquired if
the instrument is
exercised/converted.
|% of voting rights
|Securities Lending
|42,000
|0.36%
|SUBTOTAL 8. B 1
|42,000
|0.36%
|
|B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (b))
|Type of financial
instrument
|Expiration
datex
|Exercise/
Conversion
Period xi
|Physical or
cash
settlementxii
|Number of
voting rights
|% of voting rights
|CFD
|Cash
|32,901
|0.28%
|SUBTOTAL 8.B.2
|32,901
|0.28%
|
|9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the
applicable box with an “X”)
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not
control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuerxiii
|Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entityxiv
(please add additional rows as necessary)
|X
|Namexv
|% of voting rights if
it equals or is higher
than the notifiable
threshold
|% of voting rights
through financial
instruments if it
equals or is higher
than the notifiable
threshold
|Total of both if it
equals or is higher
than the notifiable
threshold
|See Attachment
|10. In case of proxy voting, please identify:
|Name of the proxy holder
|The number and % of voting rights held
|The date until which the voting rights will be held
|11. Additional informationxvi
|
BlackRock Regulatory Threshold Reporting Team
Jana Blumenstein
020 7743 3650
|Place of completion
|12 Throgmorton Avenue, London, EC2N 2DL, U.K.
|Date of completion
|2 September, 2020
Section 9 Attachment
|Namexv
|% of voting rights if
it equals or is higher
than the notifiable
threshold
|% of voting rights
through financial
instruments if it
equals or is higher
than the notifiable
threshold
|Total of both if it
equals or is higher
than the notifiable
threshold
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association
|BlackRock, Inc.
|Trident Merger, LLC
|BlackRock Investment Management, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock Capital Holdings, Inc.
|BlackRock Advisors, LLC
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 4, LLC
|BlackRock Holdco 6, LLC
|BlackRock Delaware Holdings Inc.
|BlackRock Fund Advisors
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock Holdco 3, LLC
|BlackRock Canada Holdings LP
|BlackRock Canada Holdings ULC
|BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited
|BlackRock, Inc.
|BlackRock Holdco 2, Inc.
|BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.
|BlackRock International Holdings, Inc.
|BR Jersey International Holdings L.P.
|BlackRock (Singapore) Holdco Pte. Ltd.
|BlackRock HK Holdco Limited
|BlackRock Lux Finco S.a.r.l.
|BlackRock Japan Holdings GK
|BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.
For further information please contact:
|Caledonia Mining Corporation plc
|Mark Learmonth
|Tel: +44 1534 679 802
|Maurice Mason
|Tel: +44 759 078 1139
|WH Ireland
|Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
|Adrian Hadden/James Sinclair-Ford
|Blytheweigh
|Tel: +44 207 138 3204
|Tim Blythe/Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray
|3PPB
|Patrick Chidley
|Tel: +1 917 991 7701
|Paul Durham
|Tel: +1 203 940 2538