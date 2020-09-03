Wallbridge Reports up to 99% Recovery of Gold from Metallurgical Testing in Tabasco and Area 51

TORONTO, Sept. 03, 2020 - Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd. (TSX:WM) (“Wallbridge” or the “Company”) today reports that it has completed the first phase of metallurgical testing of the Tabasco and Area 51 zones from Wallbridge’s Fenelon Gold Project (“Fenelon”) at SGS Laboratories (“SGS”), achieving gold recoveries up to 99.1% using conventional and proven technologies.

The goals of this latest round of metallurgical testing by SGS were to evaluate gold recovery for various grind sizes and processing technologies for representative material from Tabasco and Area 51 zones.

Representative samples from low-grade and high-grade areas of the Tabasco (Figure 1) and Area 51 (Figure 2) zones were tested for their amenability to gravity separation as well as cyanidation under varying grind sizes and conditions (Table 1). Testing shows total recoveries using gravity and cyanidation of up to 99.1%; gravity recoveries of gold reached 84.1%.

“These initial metallurgical results are very positive and achieve a number of important objectives,” stated Marz Kord, President & CEO of Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd.. “First, they demonstrate that very high gold recoveries can be expected from Tabasco and Area 51 mineralization. Second, they indicate these recoveries can be achieved using time-tested technologies that are readily available. Finally, they confirm the quality and consistency of the Tabasco and Area 51 mineralized package that we saw in the Main Gabbro during the bulk sample in 2018-19.”

Metallurgical test work results:

Preliminary metallurgical test work done on the Tabasco and Area 51 zones returned excellent results achieving gold recoveries up to 99.1%. The test work was carried out on three composites prepared from assay lab rejects from fourteen individual holes. The results are comparable to the results achieved to date from the Main Gabbro zone in laboratory and bulk sample ore processing.

Table 1: Sample Test Summary

Sample Details Feed Gravity Total Head Grade Size % Recovery P 80 , ?m Au % Au Calc. Grav+CN TBC-HG Whole Ore Leach 47 … 98.9 25.8 … 25.7 Comp Whole Ore & CIP 46 … 99.0 24.4 … Gravity & Cyanidation 59 84.1 99.1 4.47 28.1 Gravity & Cyanidation 69 40.5 98.8 14.2 23.9 Gravity & Cyanidation 97 36.1 98.5 16.8 26.2 TBC-LG Whole Ore Leach 45 … 96.8 3.17 … 3.23 Comp Whole Ore & CIP 45 … 95.8 2.16 … Gravity & Cyanidation 56 64.2 96.9 0.93 2.60 Gravity & Cyanidation 69 29.8 96.0 1.66 2.36 Gravity & Cyanidation 91 48.5 94.6 1.10 2.13 A51-LG Whole Ore Leach 51 … 97.6 1.25 … 0.84 Comp Whole Ore & CIP 51 … 96.6 1.04 ... Gravity & Cyanidation 53 72.8 96.4 0.23 0.84 Gravity & Cyanidation 68 78.1 97.1 0.22 1.00 Gravity & Cyanidation 102 66.5 95.3 0.22 0.66





Figure 1: Tabasco Long Section & Distribution of Metallurgical Samples



https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0b44eb30-75e0-4531-ac9f-fb0e3b2288ee

Figure 2: Area 51 Plan View & Distribution of Metallurgical Samples

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/31ed9dec-2d49-4da2-b9ab-afe5c7352999

Assay QA/QC and Qualified Persons

Drill core samples from the ongoing drill program at Fenelon are cut and bagged either on site or by contractors and transported to either SGS Canada Inc. or ALS Canada Ltd. for analysis. Samples, along with standards, blanks and duplicates included for quality assurance and quality control, were prepared and analyzed at SGS Canada Inc. or ALS Canada Ltd. laboratories. Samples are crushed to 90% or 95% less than 2mm. A 1kg riffle split is pulverized to >95% passing 106 microns or 85% passing 75 microns. 50g samples are analyzed by fire assay and AAS. At SGS, samples >10g/t Au are automatically analyzed by fire assay with gravimetric finish or screen metallic analysis. To test for coarse free gold and for additional quality assurance and quality control, Wallbridge requests screen metallic analysis for samples containing visible gold. These and future assay results may vary from time to time due to re-analysis for quality assurance and quality control.

The Qualified Person responsible for the technical content of this press release is Francois Chabot, Eng., M.Sc., Manager Technical Studies of Wallbridge.

About Wallbridge Mining

Wallbridge is establishing a pipeline of projects that will support sustainable 100,000 ounce-plus annual gold production as well as organic growth through exploration and scalability.

The Company is currently advancing the exploration and development of its 100%-owned Fenelon Gold Property, which is located along the Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend, an emerging gold belt in northwestern Qu?bec with an ongoing, fully funded 100,000-metre exploration drill program in 2020.

As announced on May 22, 2020, Wallbridge has completed the Plan of Arrangement whereby the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Balmoral, in an all-stock transaction. The Balmoral transaction secures for Wallbridge a buffer of several kilometres surrounding its rapidly expanding Fenelon discovery providing room for growth, as well as future mine development flexibility. The transaction also significantly expands Wallbridge's land holdings in Qu?bec along the Detour-Fenelon Gold Trend (from 10.5 km2 to 739.0 km2), improving the Company's potential for further discoveries in this under-explored belt.

Wallbridge is also pursuing additional advanced-stage projects which would add to the Company's near-term project pipeline. Wallbridge is also the operator of, and a 17.8% shareholder in, Lonmin Canada Inc., a privately-held company with a large portfolio of nickel, copper, and PGM projects in Ontario's Sudbury Basin.

