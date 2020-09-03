Northern Dynasty Leadership Team Expands with Appointment of Senior Mining Industry Executive Mike Westerlund to The Post of Vice President, Investor Relations

VANCOUVER, September 3, 2020 - Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSX:NDM)(NYSE American:NAK) ("Northern Dynasty" or the "Company") welcomes Mike Westerlund, a seasoned Investor Relations executive with more than 20 years' experience in the North American mining and metals industry, to its senior management team as Vice President, Investor Relations.

Most recently, Mr. Westerlund served as Vice President, Investor Relations for Hecla Mining Company, a US$3 billion NYSE-listed precious metals mining company with five operating mines in Canada, the U.S. and Mexico, where he directed the Investor Relations department for the past eight years. Previously, Mr. Westerlund worked with a series of mineral exploration and mining firms with development-stage and operating assets throughout North America, in both precious and base metals.

"We are very pleased to have an Investor Relations executive of Mike's caliber and experience join our team," said Ron Thiessen, Northern Dynasty President and CEO. "His experience working with investors of all sizes and levels of sophistication, coupled with a deep knowledge of the North American and global mining and metals sector, are a great fit for Northern Dynasty as we complete the federal permitting process for Pebble, and initiate the next stage of detailed engineering design, final permitting and project construction."

With a favourable Final Environmental Impact Statement received July 2020, and a federal Record of Decision expected this fall, the Pebble Project stands at the threshold of the next stage of its development. Once Pebble's key federal permits are in place (a critical milestone and de-risking event expected within weeks), Thiessen said Northern Dynasty has the potential to appeal to an entirely new class of growth and value-focused investors.

"I'm extremely excited to bring my experience and passion for the transformative power of responsible mineral development to help a whole new class of investors understand the tremendous value and growth potential that an investment in Northern Dynasty represents," Westerlund said. "Pebble is a unique and special project that has the potential to materially reward shareholders and project stakeholders alike, especially Alaskans and, for that matter, all Americans."

"It's a very exciting time to join the Northern Dynasty and Pebble Partnership teams."

About Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd.

Northern Dynasty is a mineral exploration and development company based in Vancouver, Canada. Northern Dynasty's principal asset, owned through its wholly owned Alaska-based U.S. subsidiary, Pebble Limited Partnership ("PLP"), is a 100% interest in a contiguous block of 2,402 mineral claims in southwest Alaska, including the Pebble deposit. PLP is the proponent of the Pebble Project, an initiative to develop one of the world's most important mineral resources.

For further details on Northern Dynasty and the Pebble Project, please visit the Company's website at www.northerndynastyminerals.com or contact Investor services at (604) 684-6365 or within North America at 1-800-667-2114. Review Canadian public filings at www.sedar.com and US public filings at www.sec.gov.

Ronald W. Thiessen

President & CEO

Forward-Looking Information and other Cautionary Factors

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address exploration drilling, exploitation activities and events or developments that the Company expects are forward-looking statements.

The National Environment Policy Act Environmental Impact Statement process requires a comprehensive "alternatives assessment" be undertaken to consider a broad range of development alternatives, the final project design and operating parameters for the Pebble Project and associated infrastructure may vary significantly from that contemplated in this presentation. As a result, the Company will continue to consider various development options and no final project design has been selected at this time.

