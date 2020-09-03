PROJECT 81 - Exploration Update: Dargavel Gold Trend Project, Holdsworth Gold Property

Toronto, September 03, 2020 - Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. ("Noble" or the "Company") (TSXV:NOB) (FRANKFURT:NB7) (OTC:NLPXF) is pleased to announce that the orientation Airborne Magnetic Gradiometer survey by BECI and the Magnetic Inversion Study by Geophysique Camille St-Hilaire Inc. of Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec, based on the recently completed Orientation Mag survey has been completed over the 6km Dargavel Gold Trend, Dargavel Township, Northern Ontario, Canada.

Also, a 25kg oxide sand sample from the Holdsworth Gold Property in Wawa, Ontario, Canada has been taken and shipped to Dundee Sustainable Technologies ("DST") for metallurgical analysis at their Thetford Mines facility, Thetford Mines, Quebec. Noble's acquisition of this property remains subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

DARGAVEL GOLD TREND PROJECT:

The Dargavel Gold Trend is approximately 6km in strike and has a number of historical, non-NI43-101 compliant drill holes dating back to 1965 with anomalous gold results over 23.6 ft and anomalous platinum results over 9.6 ft. in drill hole 25013. Locally Gold results was 3.05g/t over 8.0 ft and Platinum results was 2.86g/t Pt. The host rock of the Dargavel Gold Trend is interpreted to be an iron formation and the main purpose of the recent mag inversion study was to determine and identify any fold nose structure and pinpoint areas of inflection within the iron formation. The Mag Inversion study identified and confirmed seven (7) fold nose structures and inflection points within the iron formation that warrant follow-up diamond drilling. The Mag Inversion analysis also determined that Inco's 1965 historical drill hole 25013 was drilled 520m north-north-west of the best part of that fold nose anomalous structure.

Noble plans to mobilize and drill approximately 1000m in 4 drill holes to test this fold nose structure around drill hole 25013.

The Dargavel Gold Trend is located within Project 81. Noble's Project 81 is located within the Kidd-Munro assemblage of the western Abitibi Subprovince in Northern, Ontario, and is one of the largest contiguous, underexplored land packages in Ontario. The assemblage is one of the most ultramafic-rich volcanic successions of any age in the world and is hosts to the Kidd Creek VMS deposit, an important example of bimodal-mafic (ultramafic) volcanic-associated massive sulphide (VMS) deposit, and the Crawford and Kingsmill Ni-Co-Pd deposit and the Lucas Gold Deposit

HOLDSWORTH GOLD PROPERTY:

The recently re-acquired Holdsworth Gold Project was the subject of a 25kg oxide sand sample, that was shipped to Dundee Sustainable Technologies (DST) of Montreal, Quebec for metallurgical analysis using their CLEVR Process.

and non-acid generating.

DST's CLEVR ProcessTM provides mining companies with an alternative to the conventional methods of extracting gold with cyanide. The toxicity of cyanide and the environmental challenges related to this reagent are well documented. The method used by DST uses no cyanide, produces no toxic liquid or gaseous effluent, and the solid residues are inert, stable and non-acid generating.

Randy S.C. Singh P.Geo (ON), P.Eng (ON) VP- Exploration & Project Development a "qualified person" as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 has verified the data disclosed in this news release, and has otherwise reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release on behalf of Noble.



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 1. Survey Area



Click Image To View Full Size

Figure 2 - 3D Susceptibility MAG Inversion

With TMI-RIP (Top view from South to North)

About Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. is a Canadian-based junior exploration company which, in addition to its shareholdings in Canada Nickel Company Inc., Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. and MacDonald Mines Exploration Ltd., and its interest in the Holdsworth gold exploration property in the area of Wawa, Ontario, holds approximately 72,000 hectares of mineral rights in the Timmins-Cochrane areas of Northern Ontario known as Project 81. Project 81 hosts diversified drill-ready gold, nickel-cobalt and base metal exploration targets at various stages of exploration. More detailed information is available on the website at www.noblemineralexploration.com .

About Dundee Sustainable Technologies Inc.

DUNDEE Sustainable Technologies Inc. ("DST") offers proprietary metallurgical processes for the treatment of complex and refractory material from mining operations. DST's processes are applied for the extraction of precious metals from ores and concentrates. DST provides environmentally responsible, viable and efficient processes, capable of handling ores which may not be processed with conventional approaches due to metallurgical issues or environmental considerations.

DST CLEVR Process(TM) ("CLEVR" or the "Process"), a cyanide free gold extraction process, uses sodium hypochlorite with a catalytic amount of sodium hypobromite in acidic conditions to put the gold into solution. Contact time is short, and the Process operates in a fully closed loop. All chemicals are recycled within the circuit and, if needed, sea water may be used and can be beneficial to the process. The CLEVR tailings are inert from toxic substances, sulphide depleted and non-acid generating, and as a result, meeting and/or exceeding environmental norms.

DST's CLEVR Process eliminates the need for a costly tailings pond and their associated liabilities.CLEVR has demonstrated, at the industrial scale, excellent gold recoveries within a fraction of the time needed for cyanidation to obtain similar results. Precious metal deposits containing accessory base metals can also be treated effectively. The efficiency of the process, coupled with its operating conditions, plant size and construction materials allow for competitive capital and operating costs.

Cautionary Statement:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.

The foregoing information may contain forward-looking statements relating to the future performance of Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance, are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from the Company's plans and expectations. These plans, expectations, risks and uncertainties are detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by the Company with the TSX Venture Exchange and securities regulators. Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. does not assume any obligation to update or revise its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Contacts:

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

H. Vance White, President

Phone: 416-214-2250

Fax: 416-367-1954

Email: info@noblemineralexploration.com

IR Email: ir@noblemineralexploration.com

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.