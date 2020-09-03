Radius Gold provides exploration update

Vancouver - Radius Gold Inc. (TSXV:RDU) is pleased to provide an exploration update for all projects and plans for fourth quarter exploration. The Company has had an active month with geological teams completing field evaluations of 5 new properties, with over 280 rock chip samples currently awaiting laboratory analysis. In the first half of 2020, during the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company's field work, permitting and advancing contracts were all significantly impacted. In the last two months the Company has re-established field and permitting operations in Mexico, Guatemala and USA using our local field and administrative teams and utilizing strategies that minimize contacts and COVID-19 risks.

New property evaluations with due diligence field visits and sampling have been conducted on gold and silver projects in Chihuahua, Sinaloa and Durango in Mexico and also in Utah and Montana, USA. 280 rock chip samples have been collected and are in varying stages of analysis. Radius expects to be able to announce a new project discovery or acquisition from this work in the coming months. Exploration for new targets by our regional teams, as always, is ongoing.

Amalia Project:

Radius's high grade gold-silver Amalia project phase 4 drilling funded by JV partner Pan American Silver remains on stand-by due to COVID-19. Semarnat, the permitting agency in Chihuahua, has returned to work on a limited scale and Pan American has recently provided updated information requested by Semarnat. The required drill permits are expected promptly.

Plata Verde Silver Project:

Radius is developing compelling drill targets at Plata Verde and recently announced the definition of large scale silver mineralized breccias within a 200m x 500m mineralized zone (see press July 22, 2020). Radius is also advancing in signing agreements to expand the property package that had been hampered by COVID-19 travel restrictions. The next phase of field work will consist of geophysical programs to identify feeder systems and expansions of the known mineralization under the thin (>100m) cover volcanics.

Guatemala Project:

During the last quarter Radius negotiated an option agreement with Volcanic Gold Mines Inc. being granted the right to earn a 60% interest in Radius's Holly and Banderas projects located in Guatemala. Volcanic is working closely with the technical personnel Radius has in Guatemala who have invaluable expertise that will provide essential support and local knowledge, allowing geological teams to commence surface exploration and to enable Volcanic to apply for new drill permits.

Property Agreements:

The Pan American Agreement

Pursuant to the option agreement signed in June 2018, Pan American Silver Corp. has the option to earn up to an initial 65% interest in Radius's Amalia Project and Palmillas Properties by making cash payments to Radius totaling US$1.5 million (of which US$400,000 has been received) and expending over four years US$2 million on exploration and reimbursement of Radius's costs to maintain its option agreements with the owners of Amalia and Palmillas. Pan American may earn an additional 10% by advancing the project to preliminary feasibility.

The Plata Verde Agreement

Radius can earn a 100% interest in the project by making staged payments totalling US$800,000 over four years with a final payment of US$400,000 due at the end of year four. An US$8,000 signing payment has been paid. The owner retains a 1% NSR which Radius can buy back for US$1,000,000.

The Volcanic Agreement

Radius has granted Volcanic an option to earn a 60% interest in the Holly and Banderas properties by completing a minimum C$3 million financing and spending US$7 million on exploration of the properties within 48 months from the date drilling permits are granted (see Radius press release June 1, 2020). An initial US$1 million must be spent on exploration within 12 months of receiving the required drill permits, including a minimum 3,000m of drilling. Volcanic has completed a CAD$5 million financing to fund this initial exploration. The transaction has been approved by the TSX Venture Exchange and Radius has received a CAD$100,000 signing payment from Volcanic. Following the exercise of the Option, Volcanic will enter into a 60/40 joint venture with Radius in order to further develop the properties.

Technical Information

Bruce Smith, M.Sc. (Geology), a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists, is Radius's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Mr. Smith has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.

Radius Gold Inc.

Radius has a portfolio of projects located primarily in Mexico, United States and Guatemala which it continues to advance, utilizing partnerships where appropriate in order to retain the Company's strong treasury. At the same time, management is seeking out additional investment and project acquisition opportunities across the globe.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Simon Ridgway

President and CEO

Symbol: TSXV-RDU

Contact: Simon Ridgway

200 Burrard Street, Suite 650

Vancouver, BC V6C 3L6

Tel: 604-801-5432; Toll free 1-888-627-9378; Fax: 604-662-8829

Email: info@goldgroup.com

Website: www.radiusgold.com

