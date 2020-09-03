ZEN Graphene Solutions Provides Corporate Update

Thunder Bay, September 3, 2020 - ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. (TSXV: ZEN) ("ZEN" or the "Company") is pleased to report that industry and university laboratories fully re-opened in late July-early August after a 4 month hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic and they have re-started ZEN's collaborative R&D programs. ZEN will report shortly on significant progress being made in multiple programs, one of which has resulted in the preparation of a patent filing that is central to ZEN's business plan.

The company is also pleased to announce the recent award of two NSERC Alliance COVID-19 project grants, a Mitacs Elevate Postdoctoral Fellowship grant, and two Mitacs Accelerate grants for a total of $355,000 to its university collaborators increasing ZEN's total research and development budget for the next 12 months to over $1.4M. The new grants are outlined below:

University of Guelph, Prof. Aicheng Chen, "Development of Advanced Graphene-Based Antiviral Nanocomposites against COVID-19" ($50,000 NSERC Alliance COVID-19 and $150,000 Mitacs Accelerate over one year);

University of Ottawa, Prof. Jean-Michel Ménard, "Graphene-based surface coating to prevent fomite transmission of COVID-19" ($50,000 NSERC Alliance COVID-19 over one year);

University of British Columbia - Okanagan, Prof. Mohammad Arjmand (Supervisor), Dr. Seyyedarash Haddadi (Postdoctoral Fellow), "Graphene-based Corrosion Protective Coatings" ($60,000 Mitacs Elevate over one year and renewable for a second year); and

University of Toronto, Prof. Daman Panesar (Supervisor), Dr. Tanvir Qureshi (Intern), "Nano-engineered concrete and composites with advanced graphene-based 2D nanomaterials ($45,000 Mitacs Accelerate over one year)

Environmental Baseline Program Update

Additionally, the Company reports that, after a necessary break in travel and field activities due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has re-engaged ERM Canada Ltd. ("ERM") and CSA Global ("CSA", an ERM company) to continue with an abbreviated environmental baseline program for the Albany Project. This program will focus on project definition and planning, and on a laboratory-based geochemical baseline study.

The key aim of this work will be to consider the potential approach to mining the Albany resource based on ZEN's current Vision of Project, and then to develop a roadmap to identify the key work that will be required to advance the Project to the next stage. Integrated project planning will include work to be completed across corporate, engineering, environment, social, and permitting functions.

ZEN will work closely with the ERM-CSA team of scientists, biologists, and engineers; ERM is leading the activities associated with this program on behalf of ZEN. ERM is a leading global provider of environmental, health, safety, social and sustainability consulting services with over three decades of experience in the Canadian mining industry.

Francis Dubé, ZEN CEO, commented, "Our research and development work, with the goal of building an IP portfolio, is central to ZEN's business plan and I am grateful to see our collaborators back in their labs. Workplace health and safety is paramount and new protocols in line with Health Canada's recommendations are now in place at all of the industry and university labs."

ZEN Graphene Solutions is seeking advanced applied graphene-related research projects where ZEN could support this research by providing customized graphene materials and, in some cases, funding in exchange for some commercialization rights to be negotiated. Please submit your proposals in confidence to researchproposals@ZENGraphene.com.

Mr. Peter Wood, P.Eng, P.Geo., President of ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., is the "Qualified Person" for the purposes of National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed, prepared and supervised the preparation of the technical information contained in this news release.

About ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd.

ZEN is a graphene technology solutions company with a focus on the development of graphene-based nanomaterial products and applications. The unique Albany Graphite Project provides the company with a potential competitive advantage in the graphene market as independent labs in Japan, UK, Israel, USA and Canada have independently demonstrated that ZEN's Albany PureTM Graphite is an ideal precursor material which easily converts (exfoliates) to graphene, using a variety of mechanical, chemical and electrochemical methods.

For further information:

Dr. Francis Dubé, Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 (289) 821-2820

Email: drfdube@zengraphene.com

To find out more about ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd., please visit our website at www.ZENGraphene.com. A copy of this news release and all material documents in respect of the Company may be obtained on ZEN's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.ca.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although ZEN believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. ZEN disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/63146