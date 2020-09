66 Resources Announces Effective Date for Name Change and Engagement of VLP

Vancouver, September 3, 2020 - 66 Resources Corp. (CSE: SXX) ("66" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, effective on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, the Company's name will be changed to "Golden Independence Mining Corp." and it will commence trading under the stock symbol "IGLD". In connection with the name change, the CUSIP for the common shares will be changed to 381083104.

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that it has engaged Venture Liquidity Partners Inc. ("VLP") to perform market making services on behalf of the Company. Pursuant to the agreement between VPL and the Company, VLP will receive a monthly fee of $5,000 and will receive 50,000 incentive stock options exercisable at $0.39.

