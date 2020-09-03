MONTREAL, Sept. 03, 2020 - Midland Exploration Inc. (“Midland”) (TSX-V: MD) is pleased to announce its Phase 1 exploration program on the Komo gold project (“Komo”), wholly owned by Midland. The Komo project consists of 393 claims (207 km2) and is located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec. The summer 2020 program consists of a helicopter-supported prospecting campaign scheduled in late August over a period of one week. Rock and soil samples will be collected over targets generated following a geological compilation conducted by Midland in the past few months.



Geological compilation

The Komo project is located near the recent Patwon gold discovery made on the Elmer project by Azimut Exploration Inc. (“Azimut”), who reported drill intercepts grading up to 3.15 g/t Au over 102 metres. Historically, this area has been the focus of numerous geological work programs. This work, available on the Quebec government’s SIGEOM website, was the object of a detailed compilation in order to define the best potential targets on the project.

Cautionary Statement:

Mineralization occurring at the Elmer project owned by Azimut is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be found on the Komo project held by Midland.



Komo straddles a major geological contact between the Nemiscau and La Grande subprovinces. This contact hosts most of the known gold deposits in the James Bay region, namely the Eleonore mine (Newmont) as well as the La Pointe and Cheechoo deposits. The contact can be traced across the entire south block of the Komo project, over a distance of approximately 30 kilometres.

South of the contact, the Nemiscau Subprovince is represented by the Auclair Formation, composed of metasediments similar to those found at the Eleonore mine.

Gold-bearing veins are also reported near the contact between the Kasapawatish Batholith and intermediate pyroclastic rocks of the Wabamisk Formation.

New targets

During the geological compilation, more than 16 new discrete targets were generated on the project. These targets are mainly based on historical geophysical EM surveys, compilations of available statutory work reports, soil, rock and sediment sample data from the MERN (SIGEOM) and related geological settings.

The potential of the Auclair Formation will also be targeted by prospecting. Electromagnetic anomalies and a vanadium anomaly in bedrock are present in this unit and are considered priority targets on the project. Mineral occurrences consisting of quartz-feldspar-arsenopyrite veins are also targeted. The Wabamisk Formation hosts historical Au-As anomalies (SIGEOM database) in soils in the east part of the project. A follow-up of these anomalies is planned.

Prospecting and reconnaissance in August 2020

A helicopter-supported prospecting campaign started in late August to test these new targets. A program totalling one week is planned, with two highly experienced teams. In addition to follow-up prospecting, both teams will be equipped with a handheld XRF analyzer (Reflex Vanta) to make rapid ground checks of bedrock or soil samples. Soil samples will be collected on priority targets with no exposed outcrops to test their potential.

About Midland

Midland targets the excellent mineral potential of Quebec to make the discovery of new world-class deposits of gold, platinum group elements and base metals. Midland is proud to count on reputable partners such as Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd., Probe Metals Inc., BHP Billiton Canada Inc., Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd., Osisko Mining Inc., SOQUEM INC., Nunavik Mineral Exploration Fund, and Abcourt Mines Inc. Midland prefers to work in partnership and intends to quickly conclude additional agreements in regard to newly acquired properties. Management is currently reviewing other opportunities and projects to build up the Company portfolio and generate shareholder value.

This press release was prepared by Mario Masson. P.Geo., VP Exploration for Midland and Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

