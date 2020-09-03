Supernova Metals Corp. Expands Corporate Team

September 3, 2020 - Supernova Metals Corp. ("SUPERNOVA") (TSXV:SUPR) (Frankfurt:A1S.F) (OTC:ABETF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Roger March as a member of the board of directors of the Company and Lindsay Hamelin as Corporate Secretary of the Company, effective immediately. To facilitate the appointment of Ms. Hamelin as the Company's Corporate Secretary, Sean McGrath has resigned from the position but remains the CEO and a director of the Company.

Sean McGrath, CEO of SUPERNOVA commented, "We are thrilled to have Roger and Lindsay join our team. Roger brings many years of technical geological experience needed to help us advance our projects, while Lindsay provides top notch corporate compliance services to the company."

Mr. March has over 25 years of progressive exploration and management experience, focused mainly on the design, implementation and supervision of advanced exploration programs. He is currently Vice President, Exploration for Foran Mining Corporation, where he has been part of a team for the last nine years that has been responsible for significant resource growth and the completion of prefeasibility level studies for the McIlvenna Bay VMS deposit located in the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt in Saskatchewan. Previously, Mr. March spent 11 years with Cumberland Resources Ltd. where he was part of the team responsible for the completion of prefeasibility and feasibility level studies for the Meadowbank Gold Project in the Canadian arctic, including resource increases from 0.8 million to over 4 million ounces of gold. The Meadowbank Gold Project was acquired by Agnico-Eagle Mines Ltd. in 2007. Mr. March is a Professional Geoscientist with the PEGNL and holds a B.Sc. (Hons.) degree from Memorial University of Newfoundland.

Lindsay Hamelin has over 14 years experience working in leading Canadian securities firms. Ms. Hamelin currently works with a team in charge of creating, managing and orchestrating public company requirements that span multiple levels of Canadian government regulations. Their team's focus is mainly on the CSE, TSX, and TSXV securities exchanges. Her career started in boutique and mid-sized law firms in the greater Vancouver and downtown area. Through consistent delivery of excellence, Ms. Hamelin quickly grew her career into being the lead for providing assistance to in-house legal counsel abroad in a top-tier law firm in London, England, focusing in the corporate finance and securities industry. After a few years of having European experience under her belt, her career path brought her back to Canadian shores where she uses her international expertise to forge through complex handlings of corporate compliance matters and IPO preparations for the Canadian markets.

