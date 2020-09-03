Regulus Resources Commences Trading on OTCQX in the USA

VANCOUVER, Sept. 03, 2020 - Regulus Resources Inc. ("Regulus" or the "Company", REG TSX.V) is pleased to announce that the Company’s common shares commenced trading today on the OTCQX? Best Market, a top tier public market in the United States, under the symbol "RGLSF". Regulus will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “REG”. U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the Company at www.otcmarkets.com.



“We are pleased to welcome Regulus Resources to the OTCQX Best Market,” said Chris King, Senior Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group. “Regulus Resources joins the growing number of Canadian companies that choose to cross-trade their shares in the U.S. on OTCQX, leveraging the market to efficiently distribute news and information and providing easier access for U.S. investors to trade their shares.”

John Black, Chief Executive Officer of Regulus, commented as follows: “As Regulus continues to grow, so too does our shareholder base. We are very pleased to be trading on the OTCQX which will increase our visibility and accessibility to our current and prospective U.S. and global shareholders.”

B. Riley FBR acted as the Company's OTCQX sponsor. B. Riley FBR is the marketing name for B. Riley Securities, Inc., a full-service investment bank and subsidiary of B. Riley Financial, Inc., based in Los Angeles with offices across the United States, providing corporate finance, research, sales and trading services.

About Regulus Resources Inc. and the AntaKori Project

Regulus Resources Inc. is an international mineral exploration company run by an experienced technical and management team. The principal project held by Regulus is the AntaKori copper-gold-silver project in northern Peru. The AntaKori project currently hosts a resource with indicated mineral resources of 250 million tonnes with a grade of 0.48 % Cu, 0.29 g/t Au and 7.5 g/t Ag and inferred mineral resources of 267 million tonnes with a grade of 0.41 % Cu, 0.26 g/t Au, and 7.8 g/t Ag (see press release dated March 1, 2019). Mineralization remains open in most directions.

