Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Announces Upsizing and Closing of C$26,225,000 Underwritten Private Placement

﻿﻿MONTREAL, Sept. 03, 2020 -- Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSX: AYA) (“Aya” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has upsized and closed its previously announced underwritten private placement and has issued 12,488,095 units of the Corporation (the “Units”) at a price of C$2.10 per Unit for gross proceeds of C$26,225,000 (the “Offering”). Each Unit consists of one common share in the Corporation (each a “Common Share”) and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant shall be exercisable for one Common Share at an exercise price of C$3.30 until September 3, 2023.

“The Offering book was comprised of global institutional investors, European investors including, successful businessmen and investors, Messrs. Marc Nolet de Brauwere and Christian Dumolin, and retail investors,” said Benoit La Salle, President and CEO of Aya. “We are thrilled that the offering book was oversubscribed providing a vote of confidence to the Corporation’s potential and new management. We intend to use the net proceeds from the Offering for the continued optimization of the Zgounder Mine, exploration drilling and for general corporate purposes.”

Desjardins Capital Markets acted as the lead underwriter (the “Lead Underwriter”) of a syndicate of underwriters including Sprott Capital Partners, Beacon Securities Limited and Raymond James Ltd. (collectively with the Lead Underwriter, the “Underwriters”).

The Common Shares, Warrants and Broker Warrants issued pursuant to the Offering are subject to a statutory hold period in Canada expiring January 4, 2021. The Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) has conditionally approved the listing of all Common Shares issuable under the Offering. The Offering remains subject to final approval of the TSX.

About Aya Gold & Silver Inc.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. is a publicly traded Canadian corporation focused on the operation, exploration, acquisition and development of silver and gold deposits. Aya is currently operating mining and milling facilities at its Zgounder Silver Mine, an 85%-15% joint venture between its subsidiary, ZMSM, and the Office National des Hydrocarbures et des Mines (“ONHYM”) of the Kingdom of Morocco.

Its mining portfolio also includes the Boumadine polymetallic deposit located in the Anti-Atlas Mountains of Eastern Morocco which is also a joint venture with ONHYM wherein Aya retains an 85% ownership. Additionally, the Corporation’s portfolio includes the Amizmiz and Azegour properties, both being 100% owned, with gold, tungsten, molybdenum and copper occurrences covering over 100 square kilometres in a historical mining district of Morocco.

