Aben Resources Announces Private Placement

VANCOUVER, Sept. 03, 2020 - Aben Resources Ltd. (TSX-V: ABN) (OTCBB: ABNAF) (Frankfurt: E2L2) (the “Aben or the Company”) announces a non-brokered private placement of up to $500,000 at a price of $0.11 per unit (a “Unit”). Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company and one transferable share purchase warrant, entitling the holder to purchase an additional common share at a price of $0.15 for a period of two years.



Proceeds of the offering will be used towards general working capital. Finder's fees may be paid in connection with all or part of the private placement. The private placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange acceptance.

About Aben Resources:

Aben Resources is a Canadian gold exploration company developing gold-focused projects in British Columbia and the Yukon Territory. Aben is a well-funded junior exploration company.

