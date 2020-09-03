Millrock Appoints New Chief Financial Officer

VANCOUVER, Sept. 03, 2020 - Millrock Resources Inc. (TSX-V: MRO, OTCQB: MLRKF) ("Millrock" or the “Company”) reports that it has engaged Dave Cross as the new Chief Financial Officer (“CFO”) of the Company.



Mr. Cross is a Chartered Professional Accountant (“CPA”), Certified General Accountant, and is a co-founder of Cross Davis & Company, a CPA firm that has focused on providing accounting and management services to publicly listed companies since 2010. In total, Mr. Cross has over 23 years of accounting experience, starting in 1997 with a Vancouver-based CPA firm. Mr. Cross has extensive knowledge and experience in the mining and mineral exploration sector. In terms of education, Mr. Cross holds a British Columbia Institute of Technology diploma in Financial Management. He presently serves as CFO for other TSX Venture Exchange companies including International Tower Hill Mines, New Range Gold, and Wealth Minerals.

Outgoing CFO Keith Granberry is leaving Millrock to pursue another opportunity in Alaska. He has committed to assist with a smooth transition as the new CFO takes on the responsibilities of the position. Millrock is grateful for the accomplishments Mr. Granberry has made over the past decade and wishes him good fortune with his next career.

Millrock Resources Inc. is a premier project generator for the mining industry. Millrock identifies, packages, and operates large-scale projects for joint venture, thereby exposing its shareholders to the benefits of mineral discovery without the usual financial risk taken on by most exploration companies. The company is recognized as the premier generative explorer in Alaska, holds royalty interests in British Columbia, Canada, and Sonora State, Mexico, and is a significant shareholder of junior explorer ArcWest Exploration Inc. and has a shareholding in Resolution Minerals Ltd.. Funding for drilling at Millrock’s exploration projects is primarily provided by its joint venture partners. Business partners of Millrock have included some of the leading names in the mining industry: EMX Royalty, Centerra Gold, First Quantum, Teck, Kinross, Vale, Inmet, and Altius as well as junior explorers Resolution, Riverside, and PolarX.

