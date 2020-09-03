Jiulian Resources Announces Conditional Acceptance on Fundamental Acquisition

September 3, 2020 - Jiulian Resources Inc. (TSXV:JLR) ("Jiulian" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received conditional acceptance from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") in respect of its previously announced acquisition of the Pedra Branca Project in Brazil (the "Project") pursuant to the terms of an option agreement (the "Option Agreement") with Jaguar Mining Inc. (the "Fundamental Acquisition"). Completion of the Fundamental Acquisition is subject to a number of conditions, including acceptance by the Exchange of the Company's previously announced concurrent private placement (the "Concurrent Financing") and the Exchange's review of our previously submitted technical report on the Project. Assuming the receipt of all requisite approvals, completion of the Fundamental Acquisition and Concurrent Financing are expected to occur on or about September 15, 2020.

As previously announced, pursuant to the terms of the Option Agreement , the Company has been granted an option to acquire up to a 100% interest in the Project by spending US$1 million in exploration expenses to earn a 75% interest which can be increased to a 100% interest by delivering a NI 43-101 compliant technical report on the Project, subject to certain underlying royalties to the original vendors.

About Jiulian

Jiulian is an exploration company engaged in acquiring and advancing prospective and under-explored gold properties both in Canada and internationally. The Company's current portfolio includes the wholly-owned, Bigg Kidd property, located near Aspen Grove, BC. Jiulian Resources is listed on the Exchange under the symbol "JLR".

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

Douglas Meirelles, President and CEO

For more information regarding this news release, please contact:

Douglas Meirelles

T: 250-762-5777

W: www.jiulianresources.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains statements that constitute "forward-looking Information", as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in the industry to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information includes statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "intends," "estimates," "projects," "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will," "would," "may," "could" or "should" occur.

Forward-looking information in this document includes statements concerning the Company's intention to complete the Fundamental Acquisition and the Concurrent Financing and the expected use of proceeds of the Concurrent Financing and all other statements that are not statements of historical fact.

Although the Company believes the forward-looking information contained in this news release is reasonable based on information available on the date hereof, by its nature forward-looking information involves assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that the Fundamental Acquisition will be completed as proposed or at all.

Examples of such assumptions, risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, assumptions, risks and uncertainties associated with general economic conditions; the Covid-19 pandemic; adverse industry events; the receipt of required regulatory approvals and the timing of such approvals; that the Company maintains good relationships with the communities in which it operates or proposes to operate, future legislative and regulatory developments in the mining sector; the Company's ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; mining industry and markets in Canada and generally; the ability of the Company to implement its business strategies; competition; the risk that any of the assumptions prove not to be valid or reliable, which could result in delays, or cessation in planned work, risks associated with the interpretation of data, the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits, the possibility that results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations, as well as other assumptions risks and uncertainties applicable to mineral exploration and development activities and to the Company, including as set forth in the Company's public disclosure documents filed on the SEDAR website at www.sedar.com.

THE FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION CONTAINED IN THIS NEWS RELEASE REPRESENTS THE EXPECTATIONS OF THE COMPANY AS OF THE DATE OF THIS NEWS RELEASE AND, ACCORDINGLY, IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE AFTER SUCH DATE. READERS SHOULD NOT PLACE UNDUE IMPORTANCE ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION AND SHOULD NOT RELY UPON THIS INFORMATION AS OF ANY OTHER DATE. WHILE THE COMPANY MAY ELECT TO, IT DOES NOT UNDERTAKE TO UPDATE THIS INFORMATION AT ANY PARTICULAR TIME EXCEPT AS REQUIRED IN ACCORDANCE WITH APPLICABLE LAWS.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES

OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Copyright (c) 2020 TheNewswire - All rights reserved.