Meridian Mining Makes First Option Payment on Cabacal Project

London, September 3, 2020 - Meridian Mining SE (TSXV: MNO) ("Meridian" or the "Company") today announces that it has commenced due diligence on the Cabaçal Copper-Gold Project ("Cabaçal"), in the state of Mato Grosso, Brazil (Figure. 1), following the first payment of the staged option agreement1. Initial reviews are focussed on the extensive diamond drill hole ("DDH") database to confirm Cabaçal's prospectivity. This has already generated indications that the main mineralised zone has silver ("Ag"), zinc ("Zn") and lead ("Pb") contents of interest, in addition to the copper ("Cu") and gold ("Au") mineralisation previously reported.

The Company has reviewed more closely the results of 2015 DDH AMCD-15-005 that twinned historical DDH JUSPED-31. The complete suite of assay data in AMCD-15-005 (Figure 2) shows that Cabaçal has broader stream of metals to be considered when evaluating resource modelling and processing scenarios. Hole AMCD-15-005, Lower Zone, was previously summarized as returning 45m @ 0.73% Cu & 0.34 g/t Au.

The highlights of the full assay suite are:

45m @ 0.73% Cu, 0.34g/t Au, 8.3g/t Ag, 0.78% Zn, 0.17% Pb from 149m, (estimated true width 39.0m)



Including:

28m @ 1.01% Cu, 0.47g/t Au 11.9 g/t Ag, 1.19% Zn, 0.27% Pb from 166m (estimated true width 24.2m); and

Peak assay values of 3.1% Cu, 2.35 g/t Au, 50.8g/t Ag, 5.01% Zn, 1.12% Pb over 1m from 181m (estimated true width 0.87m)

The intersection highlights the broad style of mineralization, ranging from massive / semi-massive to stringer / disseminated. The results show that whilst sectors of the mineral system are dominant in Cu or Cu-Au, other parts host a broader stream of potential base metal and silver credits. The previously recorded historical resource1 was estimated on a copper-equivalent cut-off basis, using only the Cu and Au assays, despite historical sales of Cu-Au-Ag (from the Cabaçal mine) and Zn and Cu-Au-Ag concentrates from the adjacent Santa Helena mine.

The undeveloped Cu-Au-Ag plus Zn-Pb mineralization zone at Cabaçal extends beyond historical selective high-grade underground workings with residual mineralisation delineated by over 400 surface drill holes1. A focus of the technical review is to confirm the scope of work required to bring the historical resource to a NI-43-101 standard in advance of a feasibility study and to understand sources of upside in exploration and in processing routes. The Company will be reviewing the BP Minerals / Rio Tinto reports to access what suite of metals have been analysed but not yet fully compiled.

Dr Adrian McArthur, CEO & President, states, "We have been encouraged by what we have seen in the first days of the technical review. Understanding the broader distribution of base and precious metal credits through compilation of the historical data and/or check drilling will be key to optimizing this opportunity, in a climate which is seeing a resurgence in base and precious metal values. The full assay results of DDH AMCD-15-005 indicate that Cabaçal presents a strong copper gold project opportunity, with additional potential for zinc, lead and silver credits".







Figure 1: Location of Cabaçal and Santa Helena mines in the Cabaçal Option Area.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7354/63188_2d2f680e64225b47_001full.jpg







Figure 2: Full assay results of 2005 verification drilling compared to historical RTZ drilling, down-hole widths.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/7354/63188_2d2f680e64225b47_002full.jpg

Dr. Adrian McArthur, B.Sc. Hons, PhD. FAusIMM., CEO and President of Meridian Mining as well as a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

Notes

Samples from the 2005 verification program were analysed at SGS GEOOL Laboratories (Belo Horizonte). Gold was determined by fire assay and AAS finish of a 50 g charge (method FAA505). Silver and base metals were determined by multiacid digest with AAS finish (method AAS41B). Quality control involved company-submitted blanks, duplicates, and certified standards from Geostats Pty Ltd (GBM399-6, GBM998-4), supplementing SGS QAQC procedures.

