Troubadour Resources Inc. AGM Update

Vancouver, Sept 3, 2020 - Troubadour Resources Inc. (TSXV: TR) (OTC Pink: TROUF) (the "Company") wishes to announce that in light of the ongoing public health concerns related to COVID-19 and in order to comply with the measures imposed by federal and provincial governments, the Company is encouraging shareholders and others not to attend the meeting in person. Shareholders are urged to vote on the matters before the meeting by proxy and to listen to the meeting via telephone conference at Toll-free 1-888-299-2873 or International +1 (647) 317-4262. All callers will be prompted to enter the following meeting ID upon entering the conference: 834-373-355.

As a reminder for all shareholders who will not be attending in person read, date and sign the proxy and deliver it to TSX Trust Company, Proxy Dept., 301 - 100 Adelaide Street West, Toronto, ON M5H 4H1, by 10:00 a.m. (Vancouver, British Columbia time) on Monday, September 7, 2020.

About the Company

Troubadour's main asset is the Amarillo project that is host to some of the more prospective targets developed in this world class southern BC porphyry belt in decades. The multiple overprinting anomalies (e.g. soil geochem, prospecting and geophysical anomalies) established over the last couple of years, compound the potential for a major discovery.

The Amarillo Project consists of nine (9) mineral tenures totalling 5,449 hectares and is situated within the heart of a major mining district. The multi-element geochemical signature of the Amarillo Project is consistent with a large multi-phase mineralizing system and is acutely similar to some of the neighbouring mining operations including the producing Copper Mountain mine located 60km to the southwest and the past producing Brenda mine located 10 kilometres to the north.

