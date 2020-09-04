Sassy Expands More Creek Corridor and Discovers Broad New High-Grade Gold-Silver Zone Southwest of More Creek

/NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED HEREIN/

Select 20 cm Chip Sample Returns 119.6 g/t Gold and 1,036 g/t Silver

VANCOUVER, Sept. 4, 2020 - Sassy Resources Corp. ("Sassy" or the "Company") (CSE: SASY) is pleased to provide the following exploration update for the Company's 146 sq. km Foremore Gold-Silver Project in Northwest British Columbia's prolific Eskay Camp.

Highlights:

Phase I drilling has intersected semi-massive to massive sulphides at shallow depths to extend the previously identified base metal/precious metal rich BRT Zone by 115 meters along strike. A new style of gold mineralization has also been discovered in this area, part of the now 5-km-long More Creek Corridor;

New Eskay Camp high-grade gold-silver surface discovery over a broad area at "Westmore", a previously undrilled target 3 km southwest of the More Creek Corridor;

Drill crews will be mobilizing at Westmore shortly after Labour Day to test this exciting grassroots surface discovery for continuity of quartz vein hosted high-grade gold-silver mineralization to depth.

Robust Vein System At Westmore Revealed By Receding Ice And Snowpack

Up until just recently, much of Westmore, distinct from the More Creek Corridor, was covered by ice and snow year-round and was therefore only scantly investigated during previous rounds of intermittent systematic exploration at Foremore between the 1980's through 2008.

Westmore Highlights:

Sassy's initial surface discovery, returning 15.3 g/t Au to 125.5 g/t Au, and 203 g/t Ag to 1,900 g/t Ag, resulted from a series of six chip and grab samples evenly spaced over 61 meters along an 80-meter exposed quartz vein;

Notably, exploration in recent weeks has shown that vein density increases significantly in a south, southeasterly direction up to 400 meters from the initial discovery, and remains open to the north, south and east, with visible gold increasingly observed in surface samples (assays pending from nearly 400 samples);

High-grade gold and silver mineralization is intimately associated with quartz vein hosted sheeted and disseminated galena, with lesser amounts of disseminated pyrite and chalcopyrite;

The local "heat engine" appears to be a multi-phased intrusive with unknown depth extent;

The Westmore discovery features a distinct magnetic signature based on historical mag data;

A minimum of 2 km x 2 km area of interest covers the intrusion and contacts with supracrustal rocks and associated faults.

Mr. Mark Scott, Sassy President and CEO, commented: "We are very pleased with how quickly this new surface discovery is building out and ticking all the boxes at this early stage. Mapping and prospecting continue ahead of first-ever drilling slated to begin within a week after Labour Day."

Mr. Ian Fraser, Sassy VP Exploration, added: "The distribution of veins, up to two meters wide, is impressive, along with the extent of galena. The system has order and coherency to it at surface which will allow for an effective drill strategy right off the bat.

"We're a year into this now, and Westmore keeps looking better. This has all the earmarks of a potential new Eskay Camp gold-silver drilling discovery."

Westmore Quartz Vein Sample (2019 Surface Discovery) Sample # Type Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) B0020721 20 cm chip 119.6 1,036.0 B0020722 30 cm chip 81.1 987.0 B0020723 Grab sample from in situ vein 125.5 1,900.0 B0020724 40 cm chip 44.3 762.0 B0020725 Grab sample from in situ vein 36.8 450.0 B0020726 Grab sample from in situ vein 15.3 203.0



Note: Samples are selective by nature, and values reported may not be representative of mineralized zones at Westmore. The above samples were evenly spaced over 61 meters along an 80-meter exposed vein. An additional 36 chip and grab samples across parts of Westmore in 2019 returned grades ranging from background levels to 4.9 g/t Au and 168.0 g/t Ag.

Sassy Drills Into Semi-Massive And Massive Sulphides At BRT

Phase I drilling intersected semi-massive to massive sulphides at shallow depths to extend the previously identified BRT Zone (gold, silver and base metals) by 115 meters along strike. In addition, a new style of gold mineralization has been noted above and below VMS massive sulphide zones occurring at the mafic/felsic contact. This newly identified mineralization does not appear to have been previously noted during historic core logging, nor does it appear to have ever been sampled for assaying. As a result of this discovery, Sassy plans to sample relevant sections of the available historic core.

Preliminary assay reports were received for the first three holes drilled during Phase 1 as expected by the end of August. Given the presence of multiple metals and the nature of mineralization, a number of steps are being undertaken in accordance with QA/QC to confirm the results in the preliminary assay reports prior to releasing final assays for these holes. Sassy is working diligently with its assay lab to generate these results as quickly as possible. Preliminary and final assays from the remaining eight holes of Phase 1 drilling in the More Creek Corridor are pending, as are results from early season surface sampling across various areas of the Foremore Project.

Additionally, Sassy has confirmed the conductivity of BRT-style mineralization through the use of Borehole EM (BHEM) surveys. More Creek Corridor mineralization was previously thought to be non-conductive. The early success with BHEM at BRT bodes well for the use of ground and airborne EM survey tools for further exploration of the More Creek Corridor and elsewhere at the Foremore Project. EM survey results for the work performed along the More Creek Corridor are being interpreted and will be reported in greater detail at a later date.

BRT is one of the multiple showings along an under-explored corridor that may continue for at least 5 km, beyond what was historically defined, based on Sassy prospecting, alteration mapping and drilling.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control

Sassy implemented an industry-standard QA/QC program for the field samples reported in this news release that included the insertion of blanks and standards. Samples were bagged in clear plastic bags together with pre-numbered sample tags and stored in a secure facility. Samples were transported and submitted directly by Company personnel to the MSA LABS preparation facility at Terrace, B.C., for gold and multi-element analysis. Samples were crushed to 70% passing 2mm, split to 250g, and pulverized to a pulp with 85% passing 75 micrometres. The pulps were then shipped to MSA LABS laboratory in Langley, B.C., where they were all analyzed for 48 elements by multi-element ICP-AES/IMS under 4-acid digestion and 50g fusion fire assay with atomic absorption finish. Samples that reported Au values over 10 g/t were re-analyzed by the gravimetric method, and those with Ag values over 100 ppm were re-analyzed by ICP-AES ore grade methods. MSA LABS is an accredited lab independent of Sassy Resources.



Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Ian Fraser, P. Geo., Vice President of Exploration for Sassy Resources. Mr. Fraser is the Qualified Person responsible for the scientific and technical information contained herein under National Instrument 43-101 standards.

About Sassy Resources

Sassy Resources is an exploration stage resource company currently engaged in the identification, acquisition and exploration of high-grade precious metal and base metal projects in North America. Its current focus is on the Foremore Gold-Silver Project located in the Eskay Camp, Liard Mining Division, in the heart of Northwest BC's prolific Golden Triangle.

