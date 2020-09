Equinox Gold Announces Temporary Suspension of Mining Activities at Los Filos Mine

VANCOUVER, Sept. 4, 2020 - Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX) (NYSE American: EQX) ("Equinox Gold" or the "Company") reports that mining activities at its Los Filos Mine in Mexico have been suspended since September 3, 2020 as the result of an illegal road blockade by members of the nearby Carrizalillo community. The individuals allege non-compliance with the community social collaboration agreement signed in 2019. The mine remains staffed with a reduced workforce to maintain appropriate safety, security and environmental systems. Equinox Gold is in active discussions with the Carrizalillo community leaders to resolve the issues.

