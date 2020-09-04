Auriant Mining AB (publ.) Appointment of Danilo Lange as Chief Executive Officer

The Board of Directors of Auriant Mining AB (publ.) (the “Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Danilo Lange as Chief Executive Officer of the Company. He succeeds Sergey Ustimenko, Chief Executive Officer since January 2016.

Danilo is a citizen of Germany, born in 1973 and is an experienced business executive and entrepreneur with more than 20 years of international experience in leading and building management teams and businesses.

A fluent Russian speaker, from 2000 to 2003 he was appointed to the international HQ of Red Bull GmbH being responsible for the Middle East & North Africa Regions following which he established Red Bull RUS, a Russian subsidiary of Red Bull GmbH, Austria. As a general manager he was in charge of opening Regional Sales of?ces and creating a country wide distribution network. In 2007 he founded Louder Agency, Russia which in 2014 was acquired by Serviceplan Group International, a Munich based international advertisement group active in ?elds of Media, Digital, Creative & Communication. Danilo is currently heading and managing Serviceplan Group Russia. Danilo has a degree in Science from the University of Applied Science & Economics in Munich, Germany, and has completed an MBA and other management programmes at INSEAD.

Sergey Ustimenko, leaves Auriant to pursue other opportunities in the sector following successful completion of the Company’s Tardan CIL plant at the end of 2019, which has been followed by the delivery of strong production results for H1 2020 announced on 31 August 2020.

Peter Daresbury, Chairman, said:

“On behalf of Auriant, I would like to thank Sergey for his direction and commitment to the Company over the past 6 years during which he has fulfilled the roles of both CEO and CFO, and for his leadership of the team engaged in, and so successfully building and putting into operation, the CIL plant at Tardan which has met all targets. We wish him well in his future.

We welcome Danilo Lange as our new CEO, who has been on the Board since May 2020. Danilo will lead the Company in the next stage of its development which focuses on developing the large Kara-Beldyr project alongside maintaining our increased production levels at Tardan, and other projects. Danilo’s experience in leading and building international businesses, and his track record in bringing the best out of strong management teams and building relationships with international partners and investors will stand Auriant in good stead for its next phase of growth and development, which is expected to establish the Company as a medium tier gold producer with further exploration and development potential.”

Danilo Lange, newly appointed CEO said:

“I am excited to be given the opportunity to lead the executive team at Auriant in this next stage of the Company’s development, building on the progress made in the last few years. I am looking forward to working with the management team which has successfully delivered the Tardan project, and the Board, to unlock further value from the Company’s asset portfolio for the benefit of all our stakeholders and partners.”

For more information please contact:

Peter Daresbury, Chairman

Tel.: +441948861900

E-mail: peter.daresbury@daresburyltd.co.uk

Danilo Lange, CEO

Tel: +7 495 109 02 82

E-mail: d.lange@auriant.com

Company name: Auriant Mining AB

Short name: AUR

ISIN-code: SE0001337213

Website: www.auriant.com

www.facebook.com/AuriantMining/

Auriant Mining AB (AUR) is a Swedish junior mining company focused on gold exploration and production in Russia, primarily in Zabaikalye and the Republics of Khakassia and Tyva. The company has currently four assets, including two operating mines (Tardan and Solcocon), one early stage exploration asset and one development asset.

Since July 19, 2010, Auriant Mining´s shares are traded on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market under the short name AUR. For more information please visit www.auriant.com. Mangold Fondkommission is Certified Adviser to Auriant, for more information please call +46 8 503 015 50, e-mail CA@mangold.se or visit www.mangold.se.

This information is information that Auriant Mining AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 20.15 CET on September 4th, 2020.

