Norsemont Annual General and Special Meeting Results

Vancouver, September 4th, 2020 - Norsemont Mining Inc. (CSE:NOM) (CNSX:NOM.CN) (OTC:NRRSF) (FWB:LXZ1) (the "Company") held its annual general and special meeting at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Standard Time on Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020. At the company's annual general and special meeting, 24 shareholders, representing 22.24% of the company's outstanding shares voted 100% to appoint the following to the Board of Directors;

Allan Larmour - Re-appointed

Kant Trivedi - Re-appointed

Charles Ross - Re-appointed

Bill Koutsouras - Re-appointed

Marc Levy - New appointment

Art Freeze - New appointment

Mr. Freeze has an impressive 49 years of experience in mineral exploration and production geology. He has extensive experience in mining development programs and evaluating projects for both major and junior resource companies. Between 2002 and 2007, he served as the primary consulting geologist for Goldcorp Inc., and previously held consulting, management, supervisory and technical positions with international mining companies such as Cominco Ltd., Echo Bay Mines, Pasminco Exploration and Pan American Silver Corp. He is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers & Geoscientists of British Columbia (APEGBC). Previously, Mr. Freeze was a director of Norsemont Mining, which was sold to HudBay Minerals for $520-million. Geographically, he has extensive experience in Chile, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Mexico, Spain, Portugal, Sweden, the former Soviet Republics, North Korea, the United States and Canada. Mr. Freeze presently serves as a director of four junior resource companies.

Marc Levy is founder and former CEO/Chairman of Norsemont Mining (TSX: NOM), which he grew from a market capitalization of $1mm and subsequently sold to Hudbay Minerals Inc. for $520mm. He has raised over $200 million in the resource, agriculture and technology sectors. He brings over 30 years of management and leadership experience. Mr. Levy has been involved in several successful exits including Petaquilla Minerals (TSX: PTQ) sold to Inmet Mining for $350 million and Coal Hunter Resources to Cardero Group for $52mm. Recently he was one of the co-founders of Aurora Cannabis (TSX: ACB) which grew from a market capitalization of $1mm to approximately $800mm within 2 years and peak at $16bn. As well, a founder and director of Payfirma Corp., which was sold to Mercco

Payments Inc. Mr. Levy is involved in various charitable organizations such as: Cystic Fibrosis, BC Children's Hospital, St. Paul's Hospital, CJA Canada, C.H.I.L.D. Foundation, Westminster House and Chabad UBC

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Norsemont Mining Inc.

Allan Larmour

CEO

For more information, please contact the Company at:

Telephone: (604) 669-9788; Facsimile: (604) 669-9768

