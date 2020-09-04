DIOS Announces Private Placement Of $1,000,000 With A Lead Order From Palisades Goldcorp

MONTREAL, Sept. 04, 2020 - DIOS Exploration Inc. (“Dios” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce a private offering of up $1,000,000 (the “Offering”) with a lead order from Palisades Goldcorp Ltd. The Offering will consist of 8,333,333 units of the Company, at the price of $0.12 each (the ‘Unit’). Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (“Share”) of the Company and one Share purchase warrant, each granting the holder the right to purchase one Share of the Company at the price of $0.20, for a period of 36 months from the closing date.

The net proceeds will be used for exploration work on Dios’ properties and general administrative expenses.

Dios is in the process of finalizing logistics for it’s drilling program scheduled to commence in October 2020, on its wholly owned K2 property, James Bay region in Quebec. The drilling follows work completed by Dios over the last few years on K2 and very recent ground IP (geophysics) survey which has delineated a 3 km long WI target electromagnetic conductor and, among others, the ATTILA gold-copper-silver prospect, which is south-west of Azimut Exploration’s Patwon gold discovery and, bearing similarities in the host rocks (felsic intrusive), alterations and network, 3 sets of quartz veins. The K2 property is adjacent SW to Azimut Exploration Inc.’s Elmer project north of the Opinaca Fault, a major regional structure and is underlain by the same stratigraphy.

Securities issued under this financing will be subject to a hold period of four months. This private placement is carried out pursuant to prospectus exemptions of applicable securities laws and is subject to final acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. A finder’s fee equal to 6% of the proceeds raised is payable in connection with this financing to an arm’s length party.

About Dios Exploration Inc.

DIOS Exploration Inc. is a Quebec based exploration company focusing on gold in glacial lands, through proprietary diamond till sampling having also defined gold glacial dispersal trains with 502 claims along major geological contact at James Bay, including the K2, AU 33, Clarkie, 33 Carats and 14K properties, all in the renowned mining jurisdiction of Quebec. The strength of Dios’s gold projects lies in their prospective location at James Bay along a major geological structure that is also home to Newmont’s Eleonore deposit and Azimut discovery. Dios’ strong technical team has recognized expertise with more than 30 years experience in mineral management and exploration projects, particularly in glacial terrane, and in building strong relationships with local communities. All exploration programs are subject to Dios’ strict CSR guidelines.

About Palisades Goldcorp

Palisades Goldcorp is Canada's new resource focused merchant bank. Palisades' management team has a demonstrated track record of making money and is backed by many of the industry's most notable financiers. With junior resource equities valued at generational lows, management believes the sector is on the cusp of a major bull market move. Palisades is positioning itself with significant stakes in undervalued companies and assets with the goal of generating superior returns.

